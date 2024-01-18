International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-launches-new-round-of-strikes-on-houthi-positions-in-yemen---reports-1116240075.html
US Launches New Round of Strikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen - Reports
US Launches New Round of Strikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen - Reports
The United States has launched new strikes on the Houthi positions in Yemen, CBS reported citing a US official.
2024-01-18T00:36+0000
2024-01-18T00:36+0000
world
us
yemen
gulf of aden
houthis
us central command (centcom)
houthi
ansar allah
ansar allah militants
yemen airstrike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116240165_71:0:3415:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_e86f544988acfcaccf4711d8eba1b174.jpg
The report said on Wednesday that the US military targeted sites where the Houthis were preparing to launch new attacks. Earlier in the day, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Houthi rebels hit a US-owned and operated commercial vessel Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries, and the ship was still operable despite sustaining some damage from the attack, according to CENTCOM.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/yemens-houthis-attack-another-us-ship-in-gulf-of-aden-1116238149.html
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116240165_900:0:3408:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_6762f7d8a4c6067d736f849ed937d351.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, us ship, us vessel, us attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis
houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, us ship, us vessel, us attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis

US Launches New Round of Strikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen - Reports

00:36 GMT 18.01.2024
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anna Van NuysIn this Wednesday, April 15, 2015 image released by U.S. Navy Media Content Services, an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Knighthawks of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136, launches off the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Fifth Fleet area of operations
In this Wednesday, April 15, 2015 image released by U.S. Navy Media Content Services, an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Knighthawks of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136, launches off the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Fifth Fleet area of operations - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2024
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anna Van Nuys
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has launched new strikes on the Houthi positions in Yemen, CBS reported citing a US official.
The report said on Wednesday that the US military targeted sites where the Houthis were preparing to launch new attacks.
Earlier in the day, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Houthi rebels hit a US-owned and operated commercial vessel Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries, and the ship was still operable despite sustaining some damage from the attack, according to CENTCOM.
Ships of the UK Carrier Strike Group, USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, and Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group operate in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2024
World
Yemen's Houthis Attack Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yesterday, 23:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала