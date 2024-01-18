https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-launches-new-round-of-strikes-on-houthi-positions-in-yemen---reports-1116240075.html
US Launches New Round of Strikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen - Reports
The United States has launched new strikes on the Houthi positions in Yemen, CBS reported citing a US official.
The report said on Wednesday that the US military targeted sites where the Houthis were preparing to launch new attacks. Earlier in the day, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Houthi rebels hit a US-owned and operated commercial vessel Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries, and the ship was still operable despite sustaining some damage from the attack, according to CENTCOM.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has launched new strikes on the Houthi positions in Yemen, CBS reported citing a US official.