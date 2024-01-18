https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-launches-new-round-of-strikes-on-houthi-positions-in-yemen---reports-1116240075.html

US Launches New Round of Strikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen - Reports

US Launches New Round of Strikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen - Reports

The United States has launched new strikes on the Houthi positions in Yemen, CBS reported citing a US official.

2024-01-18T00:36+0000

2024-01-18T00:36+0000

2024-01-18T00:36+0000

world

us

yemen

gulf of aden

houthis

us central command (centcom)

houthi

ansar allah

ansar allah militants

yemen airstrike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116240165_71:0:3415:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_e86f544988acfcaccf4711d8eba1b174.jpg

The report said on Wednesday that the US military targeted sites where the Houthis were preparing to launch new attacks. Earlier in the day, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Houthi rebels hit a US-owned and operated commercial vessel Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries, and the ship was still operable despite sustaining some damage from the attack, according to CENTCOM.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/yemens-houthis-attack-another-us-ship-in-gulf-of-aden-1116238149.html

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, us ship, us vessel, us attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis