Yemen's Houthis Claim New Attack on US Ship in Arabian Sea - Reports

The Shiite movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) ruling in northern Yemen said they attacked a US ship off the Yemeni coast near the town of al-Mukalla. It marks the third attack on US ships since the launch of strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen a week ago, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported Thursday, citing a Houthi military source.

Earlier on Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it had received information about a new incident 85 nautical miles (NM) southeast of the Yemeni town of Ash Shihr. The vessel approached by drones was a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker sailing near Mukalla. However, the tanker did not suffer any damage, UK broadcaster Sky News reported, citing UK maritime security firm Ambrey. Late on Wednesday, the Houthis said they had attacked a US ship in the Gulf of Aden in response to the recent US and UK airstrikes against their positions. The US Central Command later specified that it was the Marshall Islands-flagged and US-owned bulk carrier Genco Picardy that had been hit by a Houthi drone at 8:30 p.m. Sanaa time (17:30 GMT) on Wednesday. On Monday, the US Central Command said that a US-owned and operated container ship had been hit in the Gulf of Aden by a missile fired from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The Houthis confirmed later confirmed the strike. The Houthis, who control large territories in Yemen's center-west and north, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces launched major strikes against Houthi positions last week in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

