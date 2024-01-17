https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/houthis-consider-any-us-uk-ship-as-legitimate-target---official-1116235948.html

Houthis Consider Any US, UK Ship as Legitimate Target - Official

Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, considers any US or UK ship a legitimate target and will continue attacking them, Deputy Head of the Ansar Allah Media Authority, Nasr al-Din Amer, said on Wednesday.

The Houthi official told Italian newspaper Corriere della sera that the recent attack on a US-owned ship in the Red Sea was a response to the airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom last week. A potential naval blockade of Yemen to prevent the Houthis from receiving arms supplies from Iran will not be a problem, because all weapons used by the rebel movement are fully produced in Yemen, the official said. He also dismissed the statements about Iran's arms supplies to Yemen as "false." The Houthis vowed in November to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces launched major strikes against Houthi positions last week in a bid to degrade the rebels’ ability to target commercial vessels.

