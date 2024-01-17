https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/houthis-consider-any-us-uk-ship-as-legitimate-target---official-1116235948.html
Houthis Consider Any US, UK Ship as Legitimate Target - Official
Houthis Consider Any US, UK Ship as Legitimate Target - Official
Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, considers any US or UK ship a legitimate target and will continue attacking them, Deputy Head of the Ansar Allah Media Authority, Nasr al-Din Amer, said on Wednesday.
2024-01-17T18:56+0000
2024-01-17T18:56+0000
2024-01-17T18:56+0000
world
red sea crisis
middle east
palestinians
americans
united kingdom (uk)
yemen
red sea
houthis
houthi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092477735_0:114:3072:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_49413349bbb8af6f426a6b1c64f5eb58.jpg
The Houthi official told Italian newspaper Corriere della sera that the recent attack on a US-owned ship in the Red Sea was a response to the airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom last week. A potential naval blockade of Yemen to prevent the Houthis from receiving arms supplies from Iran will not be a problem, because all weapons used by the rebel movement are fully produced in Yemen, the official said. He also dismissed the statements about Iran's arms supplies to Yemen as "false." The Houthis vowed in November to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces launched major strikes against Houthi positions last week in a bid to degrade the rebels’ ability to target commercial vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/oil-power-and-conflict-strategic-hotspots-across-the-middle-east-1116202756.html
united kingdom (uk)
yemen
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092477735_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d75a3b85d00cad31069cca40d2c9692.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
Houthis Consider Any US, UK Ship as Legitimate Target - Official
ROME (Sputnik) - Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, considers any US or UK ship a legitimate target and will continue attacking them, Deputy Head of the Ansar Allah Media Authority, Nasr al-Din Amer, said on Wednesday.