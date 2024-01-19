https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/pyongyangs-poseidon-north-korea-unveils-new-tsunami-underwater-nuclear-weapon-1116276146.html

Pyongyang's Poseidon? North Korea Unveils New 'Tsunami' Underwater Nuclear Weapon

Little is known about this new North Korean weapon, other than its name which translates as “tsunami." Nonetheless, one can surmise – based on the available data – that it is an electric underwater drone that can follow a predetermined path and carry a nuclear payload, said Dmitry Kornev, founder of the MilitaryRussia.ru news portal.

North Korea revealed that it has tested an underwater nuclear drone this week.A spokesman for North Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement that, “the Underwater Weapon System Institute under the DPRK Academy of Defense Science conducted an important test of its underwater nuclear weapon system 'Haeil-5-23' under development in the East Sea of Korea.”Little is known about this new North Korean weapon, other than its name which translates as “tsunami." Nonetheless, one can surmise – based on the available data – that it is an electric underwater drone that can follow a predetermined path and carry a nuclear payload, said Dmitry Kornev, founder of the MilitaryRussia.ru news portal.As Kornev pointed out, this is not exactly a novel concept as similar designs were considered in the Soviet Union before finally being implemented decades later in the “Poseidon” project. He did note, however, that Russia’s “Poseidon” – also an underwater drone with a nuclear warhead – has a nuclear propulsion unit whereas North Korea’s creation likely has electric propulsion.Regarding the reason why North Korea developed such a weapon, Kornev said that he sees certain merit in Pyongyang’s rhetoric about needing nuclear weapons to ensure North Korea’s safety and to deter possible attacks from the West and its “lackeys.”“If about 20-30 years ago any missile tests in North Korea evoked serious reaction from the global community, today the global community stays mum because North Korea has nuclear weapons and is ready to use them. Whether it is a good or bad thing, everyone can decide for themselves,” he remarked.

