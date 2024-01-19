https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/the-opposite-of-a-peace-formula-zelenskys-proposal-for-russian-surrender-ridiculed-1116261812.html

‘The Opposite of a Peace Formula’: Zelensky's Proposal for Russian Surrender Ridiculed

‘The Opposite of a Peace Formula’: Zelensky's Proposal for Russian Surrender Ridiculed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the highly aspirational plan at this year’s World Economic Forum summit in Davos.

2024-01-19T04:02+0000

2024-01-19T04:02+0000

2024-01-19T04:06+0000

analysis

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

azov battalion

volodymyr zelensky

mark sleboda

ukraine

russia

davos

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116262436_0:281:3068:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_93922af2b2c4735c53bc43948a4920e5.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled a diplomatic proposal to end the long-running conflict in the Donbass region this week, but observers say the controversial leader’s “peace formula” is little more than wishful thinking.Among the elements of Zelensky’s proposition is a call for Russia to put political and military leaders on trial and pay reparations to the Kiev regime.Zelensky unveiled the proposal at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland earlier this week. Sleboda noted the venue was likely chosen to improve attendance as Zelensky has struggled to find an audience for such speeches in recent months.Zelensky has released similar proposals in the past although none have gained traction given Ukraine’s struggles on the battlefield. Sleboda noted that even The New York Times admitted Ukraine was losing, although indirectly.Discussion then shifted towards Russia’s recent targeting of mercenary fighters in Kharkov earlier this week. “Unfortunately for the mercenaries, things aren't working out real well for them on the battlefield,” said host Garland Nixon. “Well, come to think of it, they're not getting to the battlefield.”Sleboda pointed out the alleged French mercenaries were reported to be working with the Russian Volunteers Corps, a neo-Nazi group that has been banned in Europe.“So yeah, newsflash: you don't belong here. And if you insist on coming here then you'll be priority target number one.”*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/ukraine-meeting-in-davos-is-failure-for-kiev-west---russian-foreign-ministry-1116209970.html

ukraine

russia

davos

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, peace formula, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine