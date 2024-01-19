International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/the-opposite-of-a-peace-formula-zelenskys-proposal-for-russian-surrender-ridiculed-1116261812.html
‘The Opposite of a Peace Formula’: Zelensky's Proposal for Russian Surrender Ridiculed
‘The Opposite of a Peace Formula’: Zelensky's Proposal for Russian Surrender Ridiculed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the highly aspirational plan at this year’s World Economic Forum summit in Davos.
2024-01-19T04:02+0000
2024-01-19T04:06+0000
analysis
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
azov battalion
volodymyr zelensky
mark sleboda
ukraine
russia
davos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116262436_0:281:3068:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_93922af2b2c4735c53bc43948a4920e5.jpg
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled a diplomatic proposal to end the long-running conflict in the Donbass region this week, but observers say the controversial leader’s “peace formula” is little more than wishful thinking.Among the elements of Zelensky’s proposition is a call for Russia to put political and military leaders on trial and pay reparations to the Kiev regime.Zelensky unveiled the proposal at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland earlier this week. Sleboda noted the venue was likely chosen to improve attendance as Zelensky has struggled to find an audience for such speeches in recent months.Zelensky has released similar proposals in the past although none have gained traction given Ukraine’s struggles on the battlefield. Sleboda noted that even The New York Times admitted Ukraine was losing, although indirectly.Discussion then shifted towards Russia’s recent targeting of mercenary fighters in Kharkov earlier this week. “Unfortunately for the mercenaries, things aren't working out real well for them on the battlefield,” said host Garland Nixon. “Well, come to think of it, they're not getting to the battlefield.”Sleboda pointed out the alleged French mercenaries were reported to be working with the Russian Volunteers Corps, a neo-Nazi group that has been banned in Europe.“So yeah, newsflash: you don't belong here. And if you insist on coming here then you'll be priority target number one.”*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/ukraine-meeting-in-davos-is-failure-for-kiev-west---russian-foreign-ministry-1116209970.html
ukraine
russia
davos
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116262436_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7e65ee7c1c35e6f33c9943305f99449.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, peace formula, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, peace formula, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine

‘The Opposite of a Peace Formula’: Zelensky's Proposal for Russian Surrender Ridiculed

04:02 GMT 19.01.2024 (Updated: 04:06 GMT 19.01.2024)
© AFP 2023 / YVES HERMANUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a joint press conference with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not pictured) in Brussels on October 11, 2023
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a joint press conference with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not pictured) in Brussels on October 11, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / YVES HERMAN
Subscribe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the highly aspirational plan at this year’s World Economic Forum summit in Davos.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled a diplomatic proposal to end the long-running conflict in the Donbass region this week, but observers say the controversial leader’s “peace formula” is little more than wishful thinking.

“It is the opposite of a peace formula,” said security analyst Mark Sleboda on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Thursday. “It is a childish demand for Russian unconditional surrender that Russia should withdraw all of its troops from Ukrainian territory – including Crimea – [and] surrender the people of Crimea and Donbass to the tender mercies of Azov* Neo-Nazis.”

Among the elements of Zelensky’s proposition is a call for Russia to put political and military leaders on trial and pay reparations to the Kiev regime.

“And on there is Zelensky's demand for a little pink pony with a little pretty ribbon on top,” Sleboda added sarcastically. “This is a fantastical, maximalist demand. It is not a peace formula, which is why the Global South is just like, ‘Do we have to sit through another one of these things?’ And spoiler, China didn't even bother to show up.”

Zelensky unveiled the proposal at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland earlier this week. Sleboda noted the venue was likely chosen to improve attendance as Zelensky has struggled to find an audience for such speeches in recent months.
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
World
Ukraine Meeting in Davos Is Failure for Kiev, West - Russian Foreign Ministry
16 January, 22:50 GMT
Zelensky has released similar proposals in the past although none have gained traction given Ukraine’s struggles on the battlefield. Sleboda noted that even The New York Times admitted Ukraine was losing, although indirectly.
“Even this article in the New York Times – if you scroll down into it long enough – they go through the list of demands and then they say 'all of these demands are considered by analysts and even politicians backing the proposal to be unreachable, given the current balance of forces on the battlefield.'” Sleboda pointed out. “Which is a nice way of saying the Kiev regime is losing.”
Discussion then shifted towards Russia’s recent targeting of mercenary fighters in Kharkov earlier this week. “Unfortunately for the mercenaries, things aren't working out real well for them on the battlefield,” said host Garland Nixon. “Well, come to think of it, they're not getting to the battlefield.”
Sleboda pointed out the alleged French mercenaries were reported to be working with the Russian Volunteers Corps, a neo-Nazi group that has been banned in Europe.

“This isn't like a safari tour in Afghanistan or Iraq or somewhere where they go out and kill some largely helpless villagers with AK-47s,” said Sleboda. “You're fighting a world power that has ballistic cruise and hypersonic missiles dropping 1,500-pound, guided bombs on you and everything else.”

“So yeah, newsflash: you don't belong here. And if you insist on coming here then you'll be priority target number one.”
*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала