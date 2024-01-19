https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/the-opposite-of-a-peace-formula-zelenskys-proposal-for-russian-surrender-ridiculed-1116261812.html
‘The Opposite of a Peace Formula’: Zelensky's Proposal for Russian Surrender Ridiculed
‘The Opposite of a Peace Formula’: Zelensky's Proposal for Russian Surrender Ridiculed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the highly aspirational plan at this year’s World Economic Forum summit in Davos.
2024-01-19T04:02+0000
2024-01-19T04:02+0000
2024-01-19T04:06+0000
analysis
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
azov battalion
volodymyr zelensky
mark sleboda
ukraine
russia
davos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116262436_0:281:3068:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_93922af2b2c4735c53bc43948a4920e5.jpg
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled a diplomatic proposal to end the long-running conflict in the Donbass region this week, but observers say the controversial leader’s “peace formula” is little more than wishful thinking.Among the elements of Zelensky’s proposition is a call for Russia to put political and military leaders on trial and pay reparations to the Kiev regime.Zelensky unveiled the proposal at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland earlier this week. Sleboda noted the venue was likely chosen to improve attendance as Zelensky has struggled to find an audience for such speeches in recent months.Zelensky has released similar proposals in the past although none have gained traction given Ukraine’s struggles on the battlefield. Sleboda noted that even The New York Times admitted Ukraine was losing, although indirectly.Discussion then shifted towards Russia’s recent targeting of mercenary fighters in Kharkov earlier this week. “Unfortunately for the mercenaries, things aren't working out real well for them on the battlefield,” said host Garland Nixon. “Well, come to think of it, they're not getting to the battlefield.”Sleboda pointed out the alleged French mercenaries were reported to be working with the Russian Volunteers Corps, a neo-Nazi group that has been banned in Europe.“So yeah, newsflash: you don't belong here. And if you insist on coming here then you'll be priority target number one.”*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/ukraine-meeting-in-davos-is-failure-for-kiev-west---russian-foreign-ministry-1116209970.html
ukraine
russia
davos
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116262436_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7e65ee7c1c35e6f33c9943305f99449.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, peace formula, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, peace formula, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine
‘The Opposite of a Peace Formula’: Zelensky's Proposal for Russian Surrender Ridiculed
04:02 GMT 19.01.2024 (Updated: 04:06 GMT 19.01.2024)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the highly aspirational plan at this year’s World Economic Forum summit in Davos.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled a diplomatic proposal to end the long-running conflict in the Donbass region this week, but observers say the controversial leader’s “peace formula” is little more than wishful thinking.
“It is the opposite of a peace formula,” said security analyst Mark Sleboda on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Thursday. “It is a childish demand for Russian unconditional surrender that Russia should withdraw all of its troops from Ukrainian territory – including Crimea – [and] surrender the people of Crimea and Donbass to the tender mercies of Azov* Neo-Nazis.”
Among the elements of Zelensky’s proposition is a call for Russia to put political and military leaders on trial and pay reparations to the Kiev regime.
“And on there is Zelensky's demand for a little pink pony with a little pretty ribbon on top,” Sleboda added sarcastically. “This is a fantastical, maximalist demand. It is not a peace formula, which is why the Global South is just like, ‘Do we have to sit through another one of these things?’ And spoiler, China didn't even bother to show up.”
Zelensky unveiled the proposal at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland earlier this week. Sleboda noted the venue was likely chosen to improve attendance as Zelensky has struggled to find an audience for such speeches in recent months.
Zelensky has released similar proposals in the past although none have gained traction given Ukraine’s struggles on the battlefield. Sleboda noted that even The New York Times admitted Ukraine was losing, although indirectly.
“Even this article in the New York Times – if you scroll down into it long enough – they go through the list of demands and then they say 'all of these demands are considered by analysts and even politicians backing the proposal to be unreachable, given the current balance of forces on the battlefield.'” Sleboda pointed out. “Which is a nice way of saying the Kiev regime is losing.”
Discussion then shifted towards Russia’s recent targeting of mercenary fighters
in Kharkov earlier this week. “Unfortunately for the mercenaries, things aren't working out real well for them on the battlefield,” said host Garland Nixon. “Well, come to think of it, they're not getting to the battlefield.”
Sleboda pointed out the alleged French mercenaries were reported to be working with the Russian Volunteers Corps, a neo-Nazi group that has been banned
in Europe.
“This isn't like a safari tour in Afghanistan or Iraq or somewhere where they go out and kill some largely helpless villagers with AK-47s,” said Sleboda. “You're fighting a world power that has ballistic cruise and hypersonic missiles dropping 1,500-pound, guided bombs on you and everything else.”
“So yeah, newsflash: you don't belong here. And if you insist on coming here then you'll be priority target number one.”
*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.