Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Strike Gorlovka With 12 Cluster Shells
The Kiev regime launched 12 cluster shells of 155 mm calibre on Gorlovka, the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
The Rodina hotel and the Teremok kindergarten were damaged as a result of the shelling in Gorlovka, city mayor Ivan Prikhodko said, adding that two civilians were injured in the hotel and a young man was wounded in Victory Square. Earlier, the office reported that Ukrainian troops fired 20 rockets using Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) on Gorlovka. Ukraine has received various NATO weapons of 155 mm calibre and has been using them to shell cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.Russia has repeatedly denounced the continuous supply of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and prolongs the conflict.
23:37 GMT 19.01.2024
DONETSK (Sputnik) – The Kiev regime launched 12 cluster shells of 155 mm calibre on Gorlovka, the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
The Rodina hotel and the Teremok kindergarten were damaged as a result of the shelling in Gorlovka, city mayor Ivan Prikhodko said, adding that two civilians were injured in the hotel and a young man was wounded in Victory Square.
Earlier, the office reported that Ukrainian troops fired 20 rockets using Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) on Gorlovka.
Ukraine has received various NATO weapons of 155 mm calibre and has been using them to shell cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Russia has repeatedly denounced the continuous supply of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and prolongs the conflict.
On Christmas Eve, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit city hospital No. 6 in Donetsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Hits Donetsk Hospital on Christmas Eve
7 January, 11:00 GMT
