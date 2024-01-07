https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/ukraine-hits-donetsk-hospital-on-christmas-eve-1116029532.html

Ukraine Hits Donetsk Hospital on Christmas Eve

Three hospital patients were wounded during shelling of the Leninsky district of Donetsk, the Donetsk people’s Republic (DPR) by Ukrainian troops on Orthodox Christmas Eve.

Three hospital patients were wounded during Ukraine's shelling of Donetsk city in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Orthodox Christmas Eve.“In Leninsky district, on the territory of hospital No. 6 on Klinicheskaya Street, three patients sustained injuries,” Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.The hospital’s staff organized an evacuation of the patients to a shelter in the basement and provided all necessary care to them. Kulemzin added that the roof and glazing of the hospital building were damaged in the attack, with window frames and doors blown out.The heating mains, gas pipeline, transformer substation and a vehicle were also damaged.The Ukrainian military has been launching daily attacks on Donetsk throughout the winter holidays. The shelling of the city center on New Year’s Eve left four people dead and 13 more injured. The Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) strikes on residential areas in downtown Donetsk as residents prepared to ring in 2024 and in the early hours of Monday morning came just a day after a similar attack on Russia's border city of Belgorod. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine shelled the central part of Belgorod using Czech-made Vampire rockets and missiles with cluster munitions. Air defenses intercepted most of them, but several projectiles and cluster fragments from downed rockets fell on the Russian city. Moscow vowed “inevitable punishment” for those responsible for the terrorist attacks.The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, told Sputnik that what sets Moscow apart from the regime in Kiev is that Russia’s Armed Forces only target military installations as part of the ongoing special operation.

