'It Really Is a Mess': Fani Willis Accusations Play Into Trump's Hands, Hearing Set for February

Willis is now facing accusations of engaging in an improper relationship with her lead prosecutor and of mishandling public money.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia is embroiled in alleged controversy. Willis was tasked with prosecuting former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. She is now facing accusations of engaging in an improper relationship with her lead prosecutor and of mishandling public money. The allegation that she had a romantic relationship with Wade was made in a filing by Mike Roman, one of Trump’s co-defendants in the criminal case. Roman had no evidence at the time of the filing.Nearly a week after she was first accused of these allegations, she made a roughly 30 minute speech before the Big Bethel AME Church in which she suggested race had played a role in the criticism of her. But throughout her speech she repeatedly referred to herself as a “flawed” and “imperfect” public servant who is “hardheaded”. Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare spoke to Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Friday and said that the allegations are “playing right into Trump’s hands”.“We should wait until the process works itself out. No question about it,” said Lazare, who pointed out that the allegations against Willis have not yet been proven to be true. Sputnik’s Ben Zinevich then pointed out what seems like Trump’s ability to escape unscathed from the 91 criminal charges he faces. And up until this most recent controversy, the Georgia election case appeared to be the strongest case made against Trump. But despite his inability to keep his mouth shut when being interviewed—as well as his continuation of making inflammatory remarks—he seems to have persevered and appears on track to winning the GOP primaries. A hearing has been set by the Fulton County judge who is overseeing the Georgia case against Trump. On February 15—one day after Valentine’s Day—the judge will reportedly hear evidence for the allegations made against Willis. Roman’s attorney alleged in her 127-page filing that Wade has a “lack of relevant experience” but has been paid $650,000 in legal fees since he was brought on to his position. The Fulton County DA’s office has not filed any response to the allegations. Roman is hoping his case will lead to the dismissal of his indictment and disqualify Willis from the case.“And it exposes the Democrats as corrupt, which is what Trump has been saying all along,” he added. “So it's completely self-destructive and completely reactionary, too. It further undermines democracy.”

