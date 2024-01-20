https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/russia-wipes-out-ukrainian-air-defense-positions-in-odessa-with-soviet-p-35b-missiles---source-1116281046.html
Russia Wipes out Ukrainian Air Defense Positions in Odessa With Soviet P-35B Missiles - Source
Russia Wipes out Ukrainian Air Defense Positions in Odessa With Soviet P-35B Missiles - Source
The Russian military wreaked havoc on the positions of Ukrainian air defense systems in Odessa with several Soviet P-35B missiles, a source told Sputnik.
“Several Soviet-made P-35B missiles of the Utes and Redut systems were used to strike the positions of Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile systems near Odessa. Missiles with an original analogue control system and a television and radio command system were used, which, however, showed good effectiveness of hitting Ukrainian military targets,” the source said.P-35 is a Soviet supersonic anti-ship cruise missile weighing more than 4 tonnes with a maximum firing range of up to 400 kilometers. The first test launch of a prototype of such a missile took place in 1959; the missile system was put into service in 1964 on surface ships. Later, the latest modification of the missile, the P-35B, were also adopted into service as part of the Utes and Redut coastal stationary and mobile missile systems.
Russia Wipes out Ukrainian Air Defense Positions in Odessa With Soviet P-35B Missiles - Source
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military wreaked havoc on the positions of Ukrainian air defense systems in Odessa with several Soviet P-35B missiles, a source told Sputnik.
“Several Soviet-made P-35B missiles of the Utes and Redut systems were used to strike the positions of Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile systems near Odessa. Missiles with an original analogue control system and a television and radio command system were used, which, however, showed good effectiveness of hitting Ukrainian military targets,” the source said.
P-35 is a Soviet supersonic anti-ship cruise missile
weighing more than 4 tonnes with a maximum firing range of up to 400 kilometers. The first test launch of a prototype of such a missile took place in 1959; the missile system was put into service in 1964 on surface ships. Later, the latest modification of the missile, the P-35B, were also adopted into service as part of the Utes and Redut coastal stationary and mobile missile systems.
