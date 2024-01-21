https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/canadian-ambassador-to-us-urges-ottawa-to-mend-relations-with-trumps-team-1116301973.html
Canadian Ambassador to US Urges Ottawa to Mend Relations With Trump's Team
Canada's ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, has urged Ottawa to reinvigorate relations with the team of former US President Donald Trump so as to be ready to work together if he wins this year's presidential election, given the US's importance as Canada's closest economic partner and ally.
"A very important step is to make sure that we have all of the relationships in place, or as many as we can, with the people that are advising ... a second Trump administration, the people that will be around him. And that's not just a Washington thing, that's across the whole country," Hillman told the CBC broadcaster on Saturday. Ottawa needs to position itself as best as it can for "either a shift, or a change in direction" every time the US faces a pivotal moment, the ambassador added. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley are vying for the nomination as a candidate from the Republican Party. Incumbent US President Joe Biden announced his bid for reelection in April 2023.
