Earlier Russian Armed Forces destroyed with a precision strike a building in Kharkov that served as a deployment point for mercenaries from France and other countries. Over 60 were decimated and roughly 20 were wounded.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne for denying the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine, accusing him of ignoring the truth and losing touch with the French populace. Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry said that information about a Russian strike on French hired guns in Kharkov is a “clumsy Russian manipulation," adding that Paris is not using mercenaries at all.She added that despite the fact that there was a list of French citizens who fought as mercenaries against Russia circulating in the media, Paris said that these people “do not exist”. “[The] French Foreign Ministry will once again say it does not want to be involved in the fate of French people, won’t it," she asked rhetorically.Earlier, Sputnik also found out that over 300 mercenaries from France have arrived in the special military operation zone to fight against Russia. As of January, only 50 of them remain there, the rest being decimated or have fled.
The Russian Armed Forces conducted a precise strike on a facility in Kharkov last week, successfully targeting a base of French and international mercenaries. Over 60 mercenaries were neutralized and approximately 20 injured.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne for denying the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine, accusing him of ignoring the truth and losing touch with the French populace.
Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry said that information about a Russian strike on French hired guns in Kharkov
is a “clumsy Russian manipulation," adding that Paris is not using mercenaries at all.
"The foreign minister who is a pro, or simply a man who is not indifferent, would not come up with anything about ‘Russian manipulations’, he would not deny reality, he would obtain all information about French citizens," Zakharova asked wondering further whether the French government is already completely distanced from its own people.
She added that despite the fact that there was a list of French citizens who fought as mercenaries against Russia circulating in the media, Paris said that these people “do not exist”. “[The] French Foreign Ministry will once again say it does not want to be involved in the fate of French people, won’t it," she asked rhetorically.
Earlier, Sputnik also found out that over 300 mercenaries from France
have arrived in the special military operation zone to fight against Russia. As of January, only 50 of them remain there, the rest being decimated or have fled.