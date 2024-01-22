https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/distanced-from-people-moscow-on-paris-denial-of-french-mercs-in-ukrainian-conflict-1116318428.html

‘Distanced From People’: Moscow on Paris' Denial of French Mercs in Ukrainian Conflict

Earlier Russian Armed Forces destroyed with a precision strike a building in Kharkov that served as a deployment point for mercenaries from France and other countries. Over 60 were decimated and roughly 20 were wounded.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne for denying the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine, accusing him of ignoring the truth and losing touch with the French populace. Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry said that information about a Russian strike on French hired guns in Kharkov is a “clumsy Russian manipulation," adding that Paris is not using mercenaries at all.She added that despite the fact that there was a list of French citizens who fought as mercenaries against Russia circulating in the media, Paris said that these people “do not exist”. “[The] French Foreign Ministry will once again say it does not want to be involved in the fate of French people, won’t it," she asked rhetorically.Earlier, Sputnik also found out that over 300 mercenaries from France have arrived in the special military operation zone to fight against Russia. As of January, only 50 of them remain there, the rest being decimated or have fled.

