https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/over-300-french-mercs-arrived-in-ukraine-since-start-of-russias-special-military-op---source-1116316283.html

Over 300 French Mercs Arrived in Ukraine Since Start of Russia's Special Military Op - Source

Over 300 French Mercs Arrived in Ukraine Since Start of Russia's Special Military Op - Source

As of January, a total of 50 French mercenaries remain in the military operation zone, a source told Sputnik. 22.01.2024, Sputnik International

2024-01-22T14:18+0000

2024-01-22T14:18+0000

2024-01-22T14:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

france

ukraine

russia

mercenaries

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116042245_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51df209c174f1bfdb84c18ee52fc82b5.jpg

Approximately 130 French mercenaries were killed in the conflict in Ukraine, the source told Sputnik.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/sputnik-obtains-list-of-french-mercs-present-in-kharkov-during-russian-strike-1116309613.html

france

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, ukraine, russia, mercenaries