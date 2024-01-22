https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/over-300-french-mercs-arrived-in-ukraine-since-start-of-russias-special-military-op---source-1116316283.html
Over 300 French Mercs Arrived in Ukraine Since Start of Russia's Special Military Op - Source
As of January, a total of 50 French mercenaries remain in the military operation zone, a source told Sputnik. 22.01.2024, Sputnik International
Approximately 130 French mercenaries were killed in the conflict in Ukraine, the source told Sputnik.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Over 300 French Mercs Arrived in Ukraine Since Start of Russia's Special Military Op - Source
14:18 GMT 22.01.2024 (Updated: 14:20 GMT 22.01.2024)
As of January, a total of 50 French mercenaries remain in the military operation zone, a source told Sputnik.
Approximately 130 French mercenaries were killed in the conflict in Ukraine, the source told Sputnik.