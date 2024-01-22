International
Gaza Hostage Talks Deadlocked as Israel Rejects Hamas' Demands for Ceasefire - Reports
Gaza Hostage Talks Deadlocked as Israel Rejects Hamas' Demands for Ceasefire - Reports
The talks on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip have reached a stalemate as Israel rejects Hamas' demand for a constant ceasefire, NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Israel's position led to an impasse despite the parties to the conflict already agreeing on some mechanisms for the possible hostage release, the report said. The preliminary agreement included a month-long ceasefire and the gradual release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, the broadcaster reported. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 25,100 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The talks on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip have reached a stalemate as Israel rejects Hamas' demand for a constant ceasefire, NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Israel's position led to an impasse despite the parties to the conflict already agreeing on some mechanisms for the possible hostage release, the report said. The preliminary agreement included a month-long ceasefire and the gradual release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, the broadcaster reported.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 25,100 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
