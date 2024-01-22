https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-military-equipment-in-103-districts---mod-1116312604.html

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Military Equipment in 103 Districts - MoD

Military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed two field ammunition depots and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 103 districts, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Groups of troops of the Russian Armed Forces using operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery destroyed two ammunition field depots of the 23rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, manpower and military equipment in 103 districts," the ministry said in a statement.Air defense systems shot down one Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft, destroyed 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in ten settlements.In addition, Ukrainian forces lost up to 320 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said."The enemy lost up to 320 military personnel killed and wounded, 10 tanks, including a Leopard 2А5, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored combat vehicles, a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile transporter and 12 cars," the ministry added.Kiev lost about 360 soldiers in the Krasny Liman and Kupyansk regions over the past day, the ministry said.The Ukrainian military also lost up to 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and 105 soldiers killed and injured in the Zaporizhzhica direction, the MoD concluded.

