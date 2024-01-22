https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/watch-russian-warplanes-strike-ukrainian-positions-with-missiles-in-special-op-zone-1116308998.html
Watch Russian Warplanes Strike Ukrainian Positions With Missiles in Special Op Zone
The attack by the Su-25SM warplanes has been conducted as part of Russia’s ongoing special military operation.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the crews of attack aircraft firing missiles at positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasny Liman area.During the attack, the crews performed a pitching maneuver, during which the Su-25SMs rapidly gained altitude to fire missiles at the enemy.
Su-25SM crews inflicted fire damage on Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and armored vehicles in Krasny Liman.
