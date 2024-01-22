https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/watch-russian-warplanes-strike-ukrainian-positions-with-missiles-in-special-op-zone-1116308998.html

Watch Russian Warplanes Strike Ukrainian Positions With Missiles in Special Op Zone

Watch Russian Warplanes Strike Ukrainian Positions With Missiles in Special Op Zone

The attack by the Su-25SM warplanes has been conducted as part of Russia’s ongoing special military operation.

2024-01-22T09:07+0000

2024-01-22T09:07+0000

2024-01-22T09:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

su-25

attack aircraft

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116309245_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_29e10528b6a7a85f5fb2e63c94475bfe.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the crews of attack aircraft firing missiles at positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasny Liman area.During the attack, the crews performed a pitching maneuver, during which the Su-25SMs rapidly gained altitude to fire missiles at the enemy.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Su-25SM crews inflicted fire damage on Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and armored vehicles in Krasny Liman. Su-25SM crews inflicted fire damage on Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and armored vehicles in Krasny Liman. 2024-01-22T09:07+0000 true PT0M37S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation, su-25sm attack aircraft, russian warplanes' attack on ukrainian positions