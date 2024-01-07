https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/russian-forces-repel-four-counterattacks-by-ukrainian-army-in-kupyansk-region---mod-1116034765.html
Russian Forces Repel Four Counterattacks by Ukrainian Army in Kupyansk Region - MoD
The Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction lost more than 300 servicepeople, four armored vehicles, a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer and a US-made M119 howitzer over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 300 military personnel killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles, as well as 20 vehicles," the ministry said. A Ukrainian army ammunition depot was also hit in counter-battery fire, the ministry added. In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops repulsed four counterattacks of the Ukrainian army, destroying over 50 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles and three vehicles, the ministry said. In the Liman direction, Kiev lost up to 55 troops and four vehicles, the ministry added. At the same time, in the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian forces hit six Ukrainian brigades, eliminating up to 40 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles, as well as four vehicles, the ministry said. In the Kherson direction, Ukraine lost over 35 soldiers, three vehicles and an electronic warfare station. In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian forces destroyed up to 130 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer and two FH-70 howitzers, the ministry said.
Russian Forces Repel Four Counterattacks by Ukrainian Army in Kupyansk Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction lost more than 300 servicepeople, four armored vehicles, a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer and a US-made M119 howitzer over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 300 military personnel killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles, as well as 20 vehicles,"
the ministry said.
A Ukrainian army ammunition depot was also hit
in counter-battery fire, the ministry added.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops repulsed four counterattacks of the Ukrainian army, destroying over 50 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles and three vehicles, the ministry said. In the Liman direction, Kiev lost up to 55 troops and four vehicles, the ministry added.
At the same time, in the Zaporozhye
direction, the Russian forces hit six Ukrainian brigades, eliminating up to 40 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles, as well as four vehicles, the ministry said. In the Kherson direction, Ukraine lost over 35 soldiers, three vehicles and an electronic warfare station.
In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian forces destroyed up to 130 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer and two FH-70 howitzers, the ministry said.