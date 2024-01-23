https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/iraqi-militia-coalition-targets-israeli-port-us-troops-at-syrian-gas-field-1116329554.html

Iraqi Militia Coalition Targets Israeli Port, US Troops at Syrian Gas Field

Iraqi Militia Coalition Targets Israeli Port, US Troops at Syrian Gas Field

An Iraqi militia coalition headed by the Shia militia group Kata'ib Hezbollah ramped up attacks on US bases across Iraq and Syria in October and has attempted to target Israel, in solidarity with Palestinian militias' operations against Israeli troops in Gaza. US forces in the region have been targeted over 130 times since October 17.

2024-01-23T11:55+0000

2024-01-23T11:55+0000

2024-01-23T11:55+0000

iraq

ashdod

israel

middle east

military

us

us military base

us military bases

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116330212_0:104:948:637_1920x0_80_0_0_16ec591768e0d7ef51c7d827ea55dc25.png

A Shia militia-led alliance known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced Tuesday that it had attacked the port in the Israeli city of Ashdod, located on the Mediterranean coast. "In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Gaza...our fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked on Tuesday the port of Ashdod in the occupied territories using drones," the militia coalition said in a statement.The militia group accompanied its statement with a video showing drones taking off on route to their targets.Separately, on Monday night, the militia coalition reported targeting a US base at Conoco - Syria's largest natural gas fields, using missiles."As part of resisting the US occupation in Iraq and the region and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres in Gaza, our fighters targeted US forces positioned at Conoco Base in Syria for the third time today," the militia said in a statement Tuesday.Monday's Conico strikes came after reports that Al-Omar - Syria's largest oil field, had also come under militia attack using drones.This week's strikes bring the total number of militia attacks against US bases in Iraq and Syria to more than 140. At least one US contractor has been killed to date, with over 80 servicemen facing injuries of varying severity.Iraqi militants led by Shia militia group Kata'ib Hezbollah (not to be confused with Lebanon's Hezbollah political and militia movement) ramped up attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria in mid-October, vowing to expel American forces from both countries.The militants reportedly scored a major victory last week, with regional media reporting that US forces at Hemo, 4 km west of Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, were forced to evacuate the base after repeated militia attacks. The US military has not commented on the withdrawal, but independent media appears to have corroborated it.The Pentagon has about a dozen-and-a-half major military bases in Iraq and Syria, with the latter concentrated in the energy and food-rich areas of the country's northeast and tasked with starving the country and preventing its reconstruction in the aftermath of a CIA-sponsored dirty war. Syrian authorities have repeatedly slammed the US for its illegal occupation, pointing out that American forces were never invited into the country by the internationally recognized government in Damascus. In neighboring Iraq, the government recently called on US forces to vacate the country and to end its estimated 2,500 troops' 'train, advise and assist' mission in the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/us-airbase-in-western-iraq-hit-by-missile-attack---reports-1116289386.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/scores-of-american-military-bases-in-iraq--syria-explicitly-serving-us-agenda--1116200064.html

iraq

ashdod

israel

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why are iraqi militias targeting israel, why are militias targeting us troops in syria and iraq