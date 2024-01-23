https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/kremlin-on-blasts-in-kiev-kharkov-russia-not-targeting-civilian-objects-1116328230.html
Explosions in Kiev and Kharkov cannot be considered as Russia's response to strikes on Donbass, as Russian forces do not target civilian objects, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, an air raid alert went off throughout Ukraine. Media reported a series of explosions in Kiev and the Dnepropetrovsk region. Explosions occurred in Kharkov and the city of Shostka in the Sumy region of Ukraine. Later, the mayor of Kharkov confirmed information about a series of explosions in the city. Russia needs to study the official information regarding Poland’s refusal to file a claim with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding the plane crash near Russia's Smolensk in 2010, Dmitry Peskov said.On Monday, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that the country has officially refused to file a lawsuit against Russia with the ECHR in the case of the plane crash near Smolensk.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Explosions in Kiev and Kharkov cannot be considered as Russia's response to strikes on Donbass, as Russian forces do not target civilian objects, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, an air raid alert went off throughout Ukraine. Media reported a series of explosions in Kiev and the Dnepropetrovsk region. Explosions occurred in Kharkov and the city of Shostka in the Sumy region of Ukraine. Later, the mayor of Kharkov confirmed information about a series of explosions in the city.
"No, we cannot. We continue our special military operation, and our military does not hit social facilities and residential areas and does not hit civilians, unlike the Kiev regime. This is what fundamentally distinguishes our military from the military of the Kiev regime,” Peskov told reporters when asked if the recent strikes on Kiev and Kharkov can be considered as Russia’s response to the latest shelling of Donetsk.
Russia needs to study the official information regarding Poland’s refusal to file a claim with the European Court of Human Rights
(ECHR) regarding the plane crash near Russia's Smolensk in 2010, Dmitry Peskov said.
"We do not know, we have seen such reports, we will need to get acquainted with the official information in this case," Peskov said, answering the question whether the Kremlin was satisfied with the outcome of the years-long proceedings on the tragedy.
On Monday, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that the country has officially refused to file a lawsuit against Russia with the ECHR in the case of the plane crash near Smolensk.