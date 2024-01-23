https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/kremlin-on-blasts-in-kiev-kharkov-russia-not-targeting-civilian-objects-1116328230.html

Kremlin on Blasts in Kiev, Kharkov: Russia Not Targeting Civilian Objects

Explosions in Kiev and Kharkov cannot be considered as Russia's response to strikes on Donbass, as Russian forces do not target civilian objects, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2024-01-23T09:44+0000

Earlier in the day, an air raid alert went off throughout Ukraine. Media reported a series of explosions in Kiev and the Dnepropetrovsk region. Explosions occurred in Kharkov and the city of Shostka in the Sumy region of Ukraine. Later, the mayor of Kharkov confirmed information about a series of explosions in the city. Russia needs to study the official information regarding Poland’s refusal to file a claim with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding the plane crash near Russia's Smolensk in 2010, Dmitry Peskov said.On Monday, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that the country has officially refused to file a lawsuit against Russia with the ECHR in the case of the plane crash near Smolensk.

