Portugal to Take Part in EU Mission in Red Sea

Portugal will take part in the European Union mission to establish maritime security in the Red Sea, Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho said on Monday.

2024-01-23T03:47+0000

2024-01-23T03:47+0000

2024-01-23T03:47+0000

world

european union (eu)

portugal

houthis

red sea crisis

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU foreign ministers "agreed in principle" to establish maritime security operations in the Red Sea. On the same day, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said that Slovakia will also support the EU security mission in the Red Sea. He noted, however, that Bratislava does not have a fleet, but is interested in ensuring that international rights are not violated.The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces launched later major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

