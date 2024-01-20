https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/how-could-red-sea-standoff-affect-oil-supplies--1116285141.html

How Could Red Sea Standoff Affect Oil Supplies?

Ongoing Houthi attacks on Western trade vessels passing through the Red Sea have already prompted a spate of tankers to divert their course away from the area. Will the trend continue? Sputnik explores.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/14/1116284984_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e8c3c73ae2781bc31903c508677ea103.jpg

Yemen's Houthis vowed to attack any ships associated with Israel until the Jewish state halts its military actions in the Gaza Strip in November.This prodded US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Earlier this month, US and UK forces launched major strikes against Houthi positions to degrade the fighters’ ability to target commercial vessels. The standoff, however, shows no sign of abating.Why is Red Sea So Crucial for Global Oil Deliveries?The Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at either end of the sea are major routes for energy shipping. Tankers coming from Persian Gulf countries, such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia, travel through the Red Sea to reach Europe and beyond.Between 7 and 8 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and petroleum products were previously transported via the Red Sea. Up to 12% of global crude exports, and between 14% and 15% of exports of oil products, such as gasoline and diesel, typically travel through the Red Sea, according to data provider Kpler.How Did Oil Prices Change?The prices of a barrel of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, and West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, have barely moved since the beginning of the Red Sea tensions.Currently, US crude oil is trading about 73$ per barrel, as compared to average price tag of 82.49$ per barrel in 2023. Brent crude futures traded 1.4% lower at $77.21 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1.0% at $71.69.At the same time, he suggested that the Red Sea crisis will last "for months," which may bring the price of Brent to past $80 per barrel in the near future. Falakshahi didn’t rule out that the price tag could rise as high as $85 a barrel over the next few weeks, and that it would surge higher only if the standoff escalated significantly.Which Companies and Tankers Have Re-Routed?Even though recent weeks saw a whole array of tankers take a longer route to avoid the Red Sea, the vessels are still reaching their customers, Falakshahi pointed out.US energy giant Chevron has meanwhile continued transporting crude through the Red Sea thanks to what its Chief Executive Michael Wirth called his company’s close cooperation with the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.In a separate development, the British oil major Shell suspended crude shipments through the Red Sea, about a month after British Petroleum (BP) paused transits across the region.Wirth, for his part, warned that the Red Sea standoff poses serious risks to oil flows and that prices could change quickly if tensions continue. He voiced surprise that US crude oil was trading at about 73$ a barrel because the "risks are very real" amid the ongoing US-Houthi skirmish in the Red Sea.Why are Russian Oil Shipments Unabated?Russia's crude flows have been unhindered by the Red Sea standoff amid an increase in the country’s oil shipments through the region, according to tanker-tracking data obtained by the Bloomberg news agency.Over the past four weeks, Russia’s crude shipments via the Red Sea have surged to around 3.43 million barrels per day, a 94,000-barrel increase in comparison with previous weeks, the data showed.Currently Russian crude continues to pass through the Red Sea despite Houthi attacks in the area. The Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement earlier pledged it would target neither Russian nor Chinese vessels.

