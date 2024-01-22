EU Top Diplomats ‘Agree in Principle’ on Red Sea Maritime Security Operations - Borrell

International
The foreign ministers of the European Union member states have "agreed in principle" to establish maritime security operations in the Red Sea, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"The Red Sea was high in our discussion, we agreed in principle to establish European Union maritime security operations and discuss the various options of these missions," Borrell told a press conference.Back in November, 2023, the Houthis vowed to attack any Israel-linked ships until Tel Aviv halts the invasion of the Gaza strip.In January, the US and the UK began airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen to degrade their fighting capabilities. Russia condemned both the Houthi actions in the Red Sea and the Western aggression against Yemen, characterizing the latter as “another example of the Anglo-Saxons’ distortion of UN Security Council resolutions and complete disregard for international law”.
18:21 GMT 22.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign ministers of the European Union member states have "agreed in principle" to establish maritime security operations in the Red Sea, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"The Red Sea was high in our discussion, we agreed in principle to establish European Union maritime security operations and discuss the various options of these missions," Borrell told a press conference.
Back in November, 2023, the Houthis vowed to attack any Israel-linked ships until Tel Aviv halts the invasion of the Gaza strip.
In January, the US and the UK began airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen to degrade their fighting capabilities. Russia condemned both the Houthi actions in the Red Sea and the Western aggression against Yemen, characterizing the latter as “another example of the Anglo-Saxons’ distortion of UN Security Council resolutions and complete disregard for international law”.
