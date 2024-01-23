https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/russia-launches-group-precision-strike-on-ukrainian-military-industrial-complex-facilities---mod-1116329950.html
Russia Launches Group Precision Strike on Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex Facilities - MoD
The Russian armed forces have launched a group precision strike with long-range missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities producing missiles, ammunition and explosives, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"This morning, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a strike with long-range air and ground-based precision weapons against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex that produce missiles and their components, ammunition and explosives. The objective of the strike was achieved. All the targeted facilities were hit," the ministry said.Russian troops in the Donetsk region have destroyed more than 280 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank and an electronic warfare station, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. Russian forces repelled six attacks by Ukraine in the Kupyansk area in the areas of the settlements of Synkeevka, Tabaevka in the Kharkov region and Makeevka of the Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry said.The Ukrainian troops lost about 260 servicepeople in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions during the dayThe Russian military hit the control point of the operational tactical group of the Ukraine armed forces Liman, as well as repelled four attacks near the settlements of Yampoleevka, Debrova and Serebryansky forest area.Kiev also lost over 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry concluded.
Russia Launches Group Precision Strike on Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex Facilities - MoD
10:35 GMT 23.01.2024 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 23.01.2024)
"This morning, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a strike with long-range air and ground-based precision weapons against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex that produce missiles and their components, ammunition and explosives. The objective of the strike was achieved. All the targeted facilities were hit," the ministry said.
Russian troops in the Donetsk region have destroyed more than 280 Ukrainian servicemen
, a tank and an electronic warfare station, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.
"The enemy lost over 280 military personnel killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, six vehicles, a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.
Russian forces repelled six attacks by Ukraine in the Kupyansk area in the areas of the settlements of Synkeevka, Tabaevka in the Kharkov region and Makeevka of the Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry said.
The Ukrainian troops lost about 260 servicepeople in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions during the day
The Russian military
hit the control point of the operational tactical group of the Ukraine armed forces Liman, as well as repelled four attacks near the settlements of Yampoleevka, Debrova and Serebryansky forest area.
Kiev also lost over 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry concluded.