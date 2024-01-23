https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/russia-plans-10-manned-spacecraft-launches-to-ros-station-in-2028-2033-1116329441.html

Russia Plans 10 Manned Spacecraft Launches to ROS Station in 2028-2033

Russia Plans 10 Manned Spacecraft Launches to ROS Station in 2028-2033

The constructors are going to send 10 manned Orel spacecraft to the Russian Orbital Service (ROS) station in 2028-2033, general designer for manned complexes and systems of Russia Vladimir Solovyov said on Tuesday.

2024-01-23T10:09+0000

2024-01-23T10:09+0000

2024-01-23T10:09+0000

russia

orel

vladimir solovyov

russia

cargo ship

space station

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115321711_0:173:3072:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee5ab85a8fe8182a5a9683dffe4d56a.jpg

Three new-generation manned ships and three Progress ROS cargo ships to ROS are planned to be launched in 2028, and in 2029, there are plans for one manned launch and three cargo launches, Solovyov said. In 2030, when it is planned to complete the construction of the station in a minimal configuration, two Orel and three Progress ships will go to it. In 2031, flights of three cargo ships and one manned ship are planned, and in 2032— two manned and three cargo ships. In 2033, three Progress ships and one Orel will go to the station. All launches, according to the presentation of Solovyov, will take place from the Vostochny cosmodrome.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russian-cargo-spaceship-prevents-collision-of-iss-with-space-debris-1114872303.html

orel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

orel spacecraft, russian orbital service, manned spacecraft launches