LIVE: Putin, Egypt's Sisi Initiate Construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Plant's Fourth Unit
Russia Plans 10 Manned Spacecraft Launches to ROS Station in 2028-2033
Russia Plans 10 Manned Spacecraft Launches to ROS Station in 2028-2033
The constructors are going to send 10 manned Orel spacecraft to the Russian Orbital Service (ROS) station in 2028-2033, general designer for manned complexes and systems of Russia Vladimir Solovyov said on Tuesday.
Three new-generation manned ships and three Progress ROS cargo ships to ROS are planned to be launched in 2028, and in 2029, there are plans for one manned launch and three cargo launches, Solovyov said. In 2030, when it is planned to complete the construction of the station in a minimal configuration, two Orel and three Progress ships will go to it. In 2031, flights of three cargo ships and one manned ship are planned, and in 2032— two manned and three cargo ships. In 2033, three Progress ships and one Orel will go to the station. All launches, according to the presentation of Solovyov, will take place from the Vostochny cosmodrome.
Russia Plans 10 Manned Spacecraft Launches to ROS Station in 2028-2033

10:09 GMT 23.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The constructors are going to send 10 manned Orel spacecraft to the Russian Orbital Service (ROS) station in 2028-2033, general designer for manned complexes and systems of Russia Vladimir Solovyov said on Tuesday.
Three new-generation manned ships and three Progress ROS cargo ships to ROS are planned to be launched in 2028, and in 2029, there are plans for one manned launch and three cargo launches, Solovyov said.
In 2030, when it is planned to complete the construction of the station in a minimal configuration, two Orel and three Progress ships will go to it. In 2031, flights of three cargo ships and one manned ship are planned, and in 2032— two manned and three cargo ships.
In 2033, three Progress ships and one Orel will go to the station. All launches, according to the presentation of Solovyov, will take place from the Vostochny cosmodrome.
