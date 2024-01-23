https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/russian-military-in-special-op-zone-gets-upgraded-monster-power-t-72b3m-tanks-1116328058.html

Russian Military in Special Op Zone Gets Upgraded 'Monster Power' T-72B3M Tanks

Units of the Vostok battlegroup in the Donetsk People's Republic have received a new batch of modernized T-72B3M tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Units of the Vostok Battlegroup in the Donetsk People's Republic have received a new batch of upgraded T-72B3M tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. According to the ministry, the tanks will be sent to the contact line after being tested. In contrast to the tank's previous versions, the T-72B3M has a more powerful engine, an improved fire control system and reinforced armor. In addition, the T-72B3M has recently been fitted with special canopies to protect it from drone attacks. So what in particular does this "monster of a machine" have?According to analysts, these enhancements sharpen the T-72B3M's effectiveness and better protect against contemporary threats that the vehicle faces on battlefield. The Defense Ministry noted that the tank crews have already rolled out the vehicles on a trial run at training ranges in the far reaches of the Donetsk People's Republic. The ministry also published a video of the new tanks in the area of the special military operation. The footage shows that the T-72B3Ms are equipped with special canopies for protection against drones. In October 2023, reports revealed that the Uralvagonzavod Concern of Rostec State Corporation had started consistently installing these systems on T-72B3Ms being delivered to the troops.

