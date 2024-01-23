International
Russian Military in Special Op Zone Gets Upgraded 'Monster Power' T-72B3M Tanks
Russian Military in Special Op Zone Gets Upgraded 'Monster Power' T-72B3M Tanks
Units of the Vostok battlegroup in the Donetsk People's Republic have received a new batch of modernized T-72B3M tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Units of the Vostok Battlegroup in the Donetsk People's Republic have received a new batch of upgraded T-72B3M tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. According to the ministry, the tanks will be sent to the contact line after being tested. In contrast to the tank's previous versions, the T-72B3M has a more powerful engine, an improved fire control system and reinforced armor. In addition, the T-72B3M has recently been fitted with special canopies to protect it from drone attacks. So what in particular does this "monster of a machine" have?According to analysts, these enhancements sharpen the T-72B3M's effectiveness and better protect against contemporary threats that the vehicle faces on battlefield. The Defense Ministry noted that the tank crews have already rolled out the vehicles on a trial run at training ranges in the far reaches of the Donetsk People's Republic. The ministry also published a video of the new tanks in the area of the special military operation. The footage shows that the T-72B3Ms are equipped with special canopies for protection against drones. In October 2023, reports revealed that the Uralvagonzavod Concern of Rostec State Corporation had started consistently installing these systems on T-72B3Ms being delivered to the troops.
12:05 GMT 23.01.2024
The T-72B3M tank, a modernized version of the T-72B, boasts advanced technologies and features. These include a new fire control system, enhanced armor protection, and a modernized engine. The vehicle's primary weapon is a 125mm smoothbore gun capable of firing various ammunition types.
Units of the Vostok Battlegroup in the Donetsk People's Republic have received a new batch of upgraded T-72B3M tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. According to the ministry, the tanks will be sent to the contact line after being tested.
In contrast to the tank's previous versions, the T-72B3M has a more powerful engine, an improved fire control system and reinforced armor. In addition, the T-72B3M has recently been fitted with special canopies to protect it from drone attacks.
So what in particular does this "monster of a machine" have?
The T-72B3M has a new engine with 1,130 horsepower, which is almost 300 hp more than the T-72B3.
The tank has been upgraded with a new 125-mm gun that offers improved ballistics and resources. It is also equipped with a Sosna-U sight, a digital ballistic calculating machine, and a panoramic sight at the commander's workstation. With these enhancements, the tank will be able to detect and destroy targets much faster.
The mechanic-driver's work is made easier by displays that enable the control of the tank's mechanisms, and that also produce an image from the rearview camera.
The tank's defense has also been beefed up with the addition of grids that shield it from cumulative ammunition, as well as dynamic protection known as "Relikt".
According to analysts, these enhancements sharpen the T-72B3M's effectiveness and better protect against contemporary threats that the vehicle faces on battlefield.
The Defense Ministry noted that the tank crews have already rolled out the vehicles on a trial run at training ranges in the far reaches of the Donetsk People's Republic.
The ministry also published a video of the new tanks in the area of the special military operation. The footage shows that the T-72B3Ms are equipped with special canopies for protection against drones.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian T-80BVM Tanks Wipe Out Ukrainian Deployment Area Near Krasny Liman
19 January, 14:29 GMT
In October 2023, reports revealed that the Uralvagonzavod Concern of Rostec State Corporation had started consistently installing these systems on T-72B3Ms being delivered to the troops.
