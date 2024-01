https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/watch-russian-t-80bvm-tanks-wipe-out-ukrainian-deployment-area-near-krasny-liman--1116267119.html

Watch Russian T-80BVM Tanks Wipe Out Ukrainian Deployment Area Near Krasny Liman

Watch Russian T-80BVM Tanks Wipe Out Ukrainian Deployment Area Near Krasny Liman

Russian modernized T-80BVM tank displays its technical superiority and precision in an operation targeting position area of a Ukrainian unit in Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian tank crews belonging to Battlegroup Tsentr hit Ukrainian temporary deployment points in special op zone.After acquiring intelligence on the location of enemy military groups in a forest belt, the tank platoon on modern T-80BVM tanks took up a firing position.Taking advantage of the high speed and low noise of the combat vehicle, the tankers marched to the point and fired a series of shots at the identified target in the forest belt occupied by the Ukrainian forces.With pounding fire, the Russian units exhausted the enemy and disrupted their missions at the positions. As a result of the combat mission, the Ukrainian units lost their fortification, an ammunition dump and a whole fortification group.

