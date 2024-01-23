https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/trumps-talk-of-us-iron-dome-designed-to-psychologically-sooth-americans-1116339427.html

Trump’s Talk of US ‘Iron Dome’ Designed to ‘Psychologically Sooth’ Americans

Trump’s Talk of US ‘Iron Dome’ Designed to ‘Psychologically Sooth’ Americans

The GOP frontrunner vowed to create a “state of the art” Iron Dome-style missile defense shield at a rally in New Hampshire on Monday, harking back to Ronald Reagan’s ‘Star Wars’ Strategic Defense Initiative program. Sputnik asked former DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski what the candidate’s calls for a new Iron Dome will mean in practice if realized.

2024-01-23T18:20+0000

2024-01-23T18:20+0000

2024-01-23T18:20+0000

analysis

donald trump

ronald reagan

karen kwiatkowski

us

israel

new hampshire

russia

gop

us department of defense (dod)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107573/11/1075731148_0:0:2704:1521_1920x0_80_0_0_7a05f6c7f7427feedddbbd1bdc371057.jpg

Donald Trump has taken flak from legacy media for his description of a “Greatest Iron Dome” concept, with outlets excoriating him for the simplified language he used to explain how the idea works.“I will build an Iron Dome over our country, a state-of the-art missile defense shield made in the USA,” Trump said in a speech to supporters in Laconia, New Hampshire on Monday, on the eve of Tuesday’s first in the nation Republican primary.“These are not muscle guys here,” Trump said, gesturing to his bicep, “they’re muscle guys up here,” he added, pointing to his temple. “And they calmly walk to us, and ding, ding, ding, ding, ding…They’ve only got 17 seconds to figure this whole thing out. Boom. Okay. Missile launch. Woosh. Boom! It’s the most unbelievable [thing] – and we don’t have it here, but we help other countries in have it.”Israeli Air Defense System Built Using US FundsDeveloped by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, the Iron Dome is a short-range all-weather Israeli air defense system designed to destroy rockets and artillery shells at distances between 4-70 km away. Funded to the tune of at least $2.6 billion worth of US taxpayer money, the Iron Dome is one of several in Israel’s dense air and missile defense network, which also includes the longer range Arrow and David’s Sling series systems.Instead, Kwiatkowski suggested, the former president’s remarks should be taken to imply “total advance protection from missile attacks from our stated enemies, with the assumption that these enemies would want to fire their missiles at American territory.”Kwiatkowski pointed out that while Trump may sincerely believe that an “Iron Dome-style” missile defense system will be seen as a purely defensive system, the reality is that the concept may serve to fuel a global arms race, rather than resolve tensions through negotiations, trade, communication and peace with neighbors and the rest of the world.Indeed, Moscow has expressed concerns about the concept of US missile defense going back to Reagan’s original Star Wars program in the 1980s, with the concept, together with the US withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2022, serving as one of the impetuses for the USSR and later Russia to develop and field hypersonic weapons.President Putin unveiled half-a-dozen new Russian strategic weapons systems in 2018 including the Avangard hypersonic glider, the Poseidon nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed torpedo, the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missile system, the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Peresvet laser and the Burevestnik nuclear-powered torpedo. These systems, designed specifically to overpower all existing and prospective enemy air and missile defense systems, are designed to give Russia peace of mind in the knowledge that no adversary would be foolish or shortsighted enough to try to attack Russia without expecting guaranteed retaliation.The Reagan and Bush administrations spent as much as $30 billion on the original Star Wars concept before the program was finally scrapped in 1993, with out of control defense spending in the 1980s helping to balloon the US national debt from about $995 billion in 1981 to over $4 trillion in 1992. That debt has now ballooned to over $34 trillion, or over 123 percent of US GDP, making Trump’s vision of the “Greatest Iron Dome” potentially difficult to realize.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/haley-continues-to-trail-trump-by-wide-margin-ahead-of-new-hampshire-primary---poll-1116318235.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210515/iranian-media-reveals-how-some-hamas-rockets-have-been-defeating-israels-iron-dome-1082902998.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/us-national-debt-rises-above-34-trillion-in-historic-first-ever-1115953867.html

israel

new hampshire

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why is trump talking about an iron dome for america, what does trump mean by iron dome