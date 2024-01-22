https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/haley-continues-to-trail-trump-by-wide-margin-ahead-of-new-hampshire-primary---poll-1116318235.html

Haley Continues to Trail Trump by Wide Margin Ahead of New Hampshire Primary - Poll

Former US President Donald Trump maintains a significant advantage over former US Ambassador Nikki Haley as the New Hampshire presidential primary nears and the Republican race for the nomination is down to just two candidates, according to a Monmouth University-Washington Post Poll out Monday.

"When asked for whom they would vote in Tuesday’s Republican presidential primary, 52% of potential voters choose Trump and 34% pick Haley," the poll said. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race on Sunday, got 8%. All other former candidates gained only 2% in total. Primaries in New Hampshire are scheduled for January 23. Trump’s leadership in the race remains clear even though Haley’s support has almost doubled since November, when she had only 18%. However, the former president’s backing has also improved from 46%, according to the survey. Over two-thirds of Trump supporters said they are extremely motivated to vote in the primaries, while only 55% of Haley backers have the same determination. The survey also revealed that Trump has a huge advantage over Haley on immigration policy (62% against 26%), economic policy (58% against 29%), and foreign policy (57% against 32%). The poll was conducted by telephone and online from January 16 to 20 among 712 potential Republican presidential primary voters in New Hampshire.

