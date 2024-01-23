https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/ukraine-issue-pretty-much-sidelined-in-us---ex-assistant-treasury-secretary-1116323735.html

Ukraine Issue ‘Pretty Much Sidelined’ in US - Ex-Assistant Treasury Secretary

The issue of Ukraine is no longer one of importance to the public in the United States, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

"In the United States, Ukraine is pretty much sidelined," Roberts said.Roberts said he believes the issue of continuing to provide military and other aid to Ukraine will be a factor in the upcoming US presidential elections in November. Congress and the Biden administration have negotiated for weeks in an effort to reach a deal on the requested supplemental funds of $106 billion, which include $60 billion for Ukraine and acute problems like border protection. Republican lawmakers have made clear they will only support Biden's supplemental funding request if it includes meaningful policy changes to stop the record influx of illegal immigrants arriving mostly via the US border with Mexico.US House Speaker Mike Johnson said after meeting with Biden that the status quo regarding US aid for Ukraine is unacceptable. However, Johnson said the Biden administration needs to provide Congress a clearer explanation about its strategy in Ukraine, what is its endgame there and also guarantee accountability for US funds. Johnson emphasized that strengthening US border security is a top priority.

