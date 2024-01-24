https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/future-of-military-warfare-to-absolutely-take-page-from-black-mirror-scripts-1116369939.html

Future of Military Warfare to 'Absolutely' Take Page From 'Black Mirror' Scripts

Foreign relations and security expert Mark Sleboda told Radio Sputnik that the future of warfare will resemble an episode of hit Netflix show 'Black Mirror' or the 'Terminator' movie franchise.

In about 10 year's time, if the state of global conflicts maintains its current course, the wider public will have gained a front-row ticket to "a lot of military and geopolitical upheaval," foreign relations and security expert Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.Sleboda joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Wednesday to discuss the latest in world events and break down the effects of intertwining artificial intelligence with military weapons and the global shift away from US hegemony.While speaking about drones and AI in warfare, Sleboda explained that new technologies are rapidly changing the battlefield.“It absolutely is ‘Black Mirror’ stuff,” he added, having previously invoked the "Terminator" movie franchise as a comparison point.Drones have been among the most effective weapons in Ukraine for both sides of the conflict. Both Russia and Ukraine have also been utilizing AI, including in some drones. Furthermore, as Sleboda notes, drones were used very effectively by Hamas during the October 7 attack against a far better-equipped and funded Israeli military. The changing military battlefield, along with “global shifts of capital from the West to the East, the rising of China and the resurgence of Russia [and] Iran emerging as a serious regional power, mostly due to the US taking out Iraq,” has made the US realize its global hegemony “is fading out of its grip,” Sleboda argued.This, Sleboda warned, will be seen as the start of the next World War.“There’s so much possibility for insanity,” Sleboda lamented.

