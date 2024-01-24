https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/pentagon-tells-sputnik-has-nothing-to-offer-on-il-76-plane-crash-refers-to-ukraine-1116361729.html

Pentagon Tells Sputnik Has Nothing to Offer on Il-76 Plane Crash, Refers to Ukraine

Pentagon Tells Sputnik Has Nothing to Offer on Il-76 Plane Crash, Refers to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has nothing to share on the Il-76 plane crash in Russia’s Belgorod region and refers all inquiries to Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday

2024-01-24T15:22+0000

2024-01-24T15:22+0000

2024-01-24T15:22+0000

russia

belgorod

russia

ukraine

il-76

ministry of defense (mod)

russian ministry of defense

belgorod region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114920006_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_d861a40c0d99b2d3ab61f00f6c231738.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane of the Russian air force carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners, who were being transported for exchange; six crew members; and three accompanying persons crashed in the Belgorod region. The ministry said that the Ukrainian forces downed the plane. He added that the Pentagon also is not aware of any planned POW swaps between Russia and Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/russias-il-76-crashed-in-belgorod-region-was-shot-down-by-two-ukrainian-missiles---defense-ministry-1116357897.html

belgorod

russia

ukraine

belgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

il-76 plane crash, il-76 crashed in belgorod, what happened to il-76 plane