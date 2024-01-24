https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/pentagon-tells-sputnik-has-nothing-to-offer-on-il-76-plane-crash-refers-to-ukraine-1116361729.html
Pentagon Tells Sputnik Has Nothing to Offer on Il-76 Plane Crash, Refers to Ukraine
The US Department of Defense has nothing to share on the Il-76 plane crash in Russia’s Belgorod region and refers all inquiries to Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane of the Russian air force carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners, who were being transported for exchange; six crew members; and three accompanying persons crashed in the Belgorod region. The ministry said that the Ukrainian forces downed the plane. He added that the Pentagon also is not aware of any planned POW swaps between Russia and Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Department of Defense has nothing to share on the Il-76 plane crash in Russia’s Belgorod region and refers all inquiries to Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane
of the Russian air force carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners, who were being transported for exchange; six crew members; and three accompanying persons crashed in the Belgorod region
. The ministry said that the Ukrainian forces downed the plane.
“I don’t have anything to offer on this, unfortunately, and refer you to Ukraine’s [Ministry of Defense] to speak about their operations,” the spokesman said in a statement.
He added that the Pentagon also is not aware of any planned POW swaps between Russia and Ukraine.