International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/russian-defense-ministry-says-destroyed-french-made-samp-t-for-first-time-1116360238.html
Russian Forces Destroyed French-Made Samp-T for First Time in Special Op Zone - MoD
Russian Forces Destroyed French-Made Samp-T for First Time in Special Op Zone - MoD
The Russian military destroyed a French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft complex for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-01-24T13:57+0000
2024-01-24T14:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
donetsk
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116015856_0:58:3436:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_28f9c4252f1bdbcda1a9095eea42d0dd.jpg
"During the day, ... the French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed," the ministry said.The Ukrainian armed forces have lost approximately 430 servicepeople in Kupyansk and Lyman areas in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine also lost up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk area and up to 220 soldiers in the Donetsk area, where Russia has repelled two attacks in the past 24 hours.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/russia-launches-group-precision-strike-on-ukrainian-military-industrial-complex-facilities---mod-1116329950.html
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116015856_353:0:3084:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1850590f160124593e4832835bdb25c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, french-made samp-t anti-aircraft complex
russian defense ministry, french-made samp-t anti-aircraft complex

Russian Forces Destroyed French-Made Samp-T for First Time in Special Op Zone - MoD

13:57 GMT 24.01.2024 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 24.01.2024)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Central Military District fires a D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions
A Russian serviceman of the Central Military District fires a D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military destroyed a French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft complex for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"During the day, ... the French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost approximately 430 servicepeople in Kupyansk and Lyman areas in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“The enemy lost up to 175 military personnel, two tanks, five vehicles, a Giatsint-S self-propelled gun and four Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts [in the Kupyansk direction],” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost “up to 260 soldiers, two tanks” in the Liman area.

Russian artillerymen hammer Ukrainian positions in Krasny Liman direction - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launches Group Precision Strike on Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex Facilities - MoD
Yesterday, 10:35 GMT
Ukraine also lost up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk area and up to 220 soldiers in the Donetsk area, where Russia has repelled two attacks in the past 24 hours.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала