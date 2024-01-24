https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/russian-defense-ministry-says-destroyed-french-made-samp-t-for-first-time-1116360238.html

Russian Forces Destroyed French-Made Samp-T for First Time in Special Op Zone - MoD

Russian Forces Destroyed French-Made Samp-T for First Time in Special Op Zone - MoD

The Russian military destroyed a French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft complex for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the day, ... the French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed," the ministry said.The Ukrainian armed forces have lost approximately 430 servicepeople in Kupyansk and Lyman areas in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine also lost up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk area and up to 220 soldiers in the Donetsk area, where Russia has repelled two attacks in the past 24 hours.

