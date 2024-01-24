https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/russian-defense-ministry-says-destroyed-french-made-samp-t-for-first-time-1116360238.html
Russian Forces Destroyed French-Made Samp-T for First Time in Special Op Zone - MoD
Russian Forces Destroyed French-Made Samp-T for First Time in Special Op Zone - MoD
The Russian military destroyed a French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft complex for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-01-24T13:57+0000
2024-01-24T13:57+0000
2024-01-24T14:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
donetsk
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116015856_0:58:3436:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_28f9c4252f1bdbcda1a9095eea42d0dd.jpg
"During the day, ... the French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed," the ministry said.The Ukrainian armed forces have lost approximately 430 servicepeople in Kupyansk and Lyman areas in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine also lost up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk area and up to 220 soldiers in the Donetsk area, where Russia has repelled two attacks in the past 24 hours.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/russia-launches-group-precision-strike-on-ukrainian-military-industrial-complex-facilities---mod-1116329950.html
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116015856_353:0:3084:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1850590f160124593e4832835bdb25c0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, french-made samp-t anti-aircraft complex
russian defense ministry, french-made samp-t anti-aircraft complex
Russian Forces Destroyed French-Made Samp-T for First Time in Special Op Zone - MoD
13:57 GMT 24.01.2024 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 24.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military destroyed a French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft complex for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"During the day, ... the French-made Samp-T anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost approximately 430 servicepeople in Kupyansk and Lyman areas in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
“The enemy lost up to 175 military personnel, two tanks, five vehicles, a Giatsint-S self-propelled gun and four Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts [in the Kupyansk direction],” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost “up to 260 soldiers, two tanks” in the Liman area.
Ukraine also lost up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk area and up to 220 soldiers in the Donetsk area, where Russia has repelled two attacks in the past 24 hours.