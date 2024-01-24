Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Il-76 Plane Crash Ukraine’s Deliberate Attack

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-il-76-plane-crash-ukraines-deliberate-attack-1116362173.html
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane of the Russian air forces with 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being transported for exchange, six crew members and three accompanying persons crashed in Belgorod region. The ministry also called on international organizations to condemn Ukraine’s actions as "their silence will mean support for [Kiev’s] barbarism".
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine’s attack on the Russian Il-76 plane that led to its crash in the Belgorod Region was "deliberate," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, and called the incident a "terrorist act."