Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Il-76 Plane Crash Ukraine's Deliberate Attack
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Il-76 Plane Crash Ukraine’s Deliberate Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's attack on the Russian Il-76 plane that led to its crash in the Belgorod Region was "deliberate," the Russian Foreign Ministry said... 24.01.2024
ukraine
kiev
belgorod region
russian foreign ministry
russian defense ministry
ministry of defense (mod)
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane of the Russian air forces with 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being transported for exchange, six crew members and three accompanying persons crashed in Belgorod region. The ministry also called on international organizations to condemn Ukraine’s actions as "their silence will mean support for [Kiev’s] barbarism".
ukraine
kiev
belgorod region
ukraine, kiev, belgorod region, russian foreign ministry, russian defense ministry, ministry of defense (mod)
ukraine, kiev, belgorod region, russian foreign ministry, russian defense ministry, ministry of defense (mod)

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Il-76 Plane Crash Ukraine’s Deliberate Attack

15:29 GMT 24.01.2024 (Updated: 15:34 GMT 24.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine’s attack on the Russian Il-76 plane that led to its crash in the Belgorod Region was "deliberate," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, and called the incident a "terrorist act."
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane of the Russian air forces with 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being transported for exchange, six crew members and three accompanying persons crashed in Belgorod region.
Russia
Two Ukrainian Missiles Caused Russian Il-76 Crash in Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry
12:25 GMT
"Kiev was well aware of the planned exchange [of prisoners of war]. They knew how and by what route the prisoners of war would be transferred. The attack on the plane was a deliberate and conscious action. The terrorist attack clearly demonstrates the inability of the Kiev regime to negotiate," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it "condemns" the attack.
The ministry also called on international organizations to condemn Ukraine’s actions as "their silence will mean support for [Kiev’s] barbarism".
