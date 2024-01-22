https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/blood-of-donetsk-civilians-killed-yesterday-on-those-sending-weapons-to-kiev---lavrov-at-unsc-1116316908.html

Blood of Donetsk Civilians Killed Yesterday on Those Sending Weapons to Kiev - Lavrov at UNSC

Ukrainian forces deliberately attack purely civilian targets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressing the UN Security Council meeting.

The majority of impartial experts see that the West's continued support of Kiev impedes peace, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN Security Council in New York on Monday."Today, it is completely obvious to the overwhelming majority of non-biased experts that the key factor that impedes the search for paths to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis is the ongoing Western support of the Kiev regime," Lavrov said at a UNSC meeting.The Russian Foreign minister put the blame for civilians deaths on those sending weapons to Kiev.“The 'merchants of death' are not at all embarrassed that their weapons, including cluster munitions and shells with depleted uranium, methodically, mercilessly and deliberately hit purely civilian targets, as it was during the attack on residential areas of Belgorod on December 30 and yesterday on the market and shops Donetsk," Lavrov said, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine. “The blood of dozens of dead civilians is on the conscience of those who arm (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s regime and at the same time officially declare that the Kiev authorities themselves have the right to choose targets for strikes,” the minister emphasized.

