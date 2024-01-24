International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/us-has-already-lost-race-for-hypersonic-directed-energy-weapons---senator-1116344107.html
US Has Already Lost Race for Hypersonic, Directed Energy Weapons - Senator
US Has Already Lost Race for Hypersonic, Directed Energy Weapons - Senator
The US has already lost the race to develop hypersonic and directed energy weapons to its rivals, Independent Senator Angus King said during a hearing of the Armed Services Committee.
2024-01-24T01:56+0000
2024-01-24T01:56+0000
military
us
us senate armed services committee
hypersonic
hypersonic missiles
hypersonic weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097586461_0:79:1200:754_1920x0_80_0_0_2441462d680d518474bc8086c964bd14.jpg
"We are woefully behind on the issue of directed energy," King said. "On hypersonics and directed energy, we have lost the race or we are badly losing the race. We have a lot of catching up to do. This should be a hair on fire catching up priority."In the Red Sea, the US Navy was currently forced to use multi-million dollar missiles to shoot down inexpensive drones fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen that cost less than 1% of the price of the US systems, King said.Earlier on Tuesday, the National Defense Industrial Association and the Emerging Technologies Institute said in a new report that the Biden administration and the Defense Department had failed to give US business and industry the clear direction and leadership it needs to develop directed energy weapons systems and as a result it will not be able to produce such weapons for a long time to come.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/details-and-numbers-what-is-russias-unbeatable-avangard-hypersonic-weapon-1115373323.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/what-does-putin-mean-by-weapons-based-on-new-physical-principles-1113316548.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097586461_195:0:1200:754_1920x0_80_0_0_e949965bf6e49fa0833e84d7ab9d3c7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us hypersonic weapon, us direct energy weapons, independent senator angus king, us armed services committee, hypersonic weapon race, what is us hypersonic weapon
us hypersonic weapon, us direct energy weapons, independent senator angus king, us armed services committee, hypersonic weapon race, what is us hypersonic weapon

US Has Already Lost Race for Hypersonic, Directed Energy Weapons - Senator

01:56 GMT 24.01.2024
© Photo : Raytheon TechnologiesThis conceptual illustration reveals what hypersonic vehicles might look like in flight
This conceptual illustration reveals what hypersonic vehicles might look like in flight - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
© Photo : Raytheon Technologies
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has already lost the race to develop hypersonic and directed energy weapons to its rivals, Independent Senator Angus King said during a hearing of the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
"We are woefully behind on the issue of directed energy," King said. "On hypersonics and directed energy, we have lost the race or we are badly losing the race. We have a lot of catching up to do. This should be a hair on fire catching up priority."
In the Red Sea, the US Navy was currently forced to use multi-million dollar missiles to shoot down inexpensive drones fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen that cost less than 1% of the price of the US systems, King said.
Avangard cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
Multimedia
Details and Numbers: What is Russia's Unbeatable Avangard Hypersonic Weapon?
4 December 2023, 15:42 GMT
"The missiles we are using are costing $2 million to $4 million each. That is like using a howitzer to shoot a duck," King added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the National Defense Industrial Association and the Emerging Technologies Institute said in a new report that the Biden administration and the Defense Department had failed to give US business and industry the clear direction and leadership it needs to develop directed energy weapons systems and as a result it will not be able to produce such weapons for a long time to come.
Soviet-ground based laser installation, as envisioned by the Defense Intelligence Agency in a 1980s brochure. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
Military
What Does Putin Mean by Weapons Based on 'New Physical Principles'?
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала