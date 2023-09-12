https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/what-does-putin-mean-by-weapons-based-on-new-physical-principles-1113316548.html

What Does Putin Mean by Weapons Based on 'New Physical Principles'?

What Does Putin Mean by Weapons Based on 'New Physical Principles'?

Russia last proved its penchant for innovation in breakthrough weapons designs in 2018, unveiling a series of cutting-edge strategic systems. Fast-forward five years, and the Russian president has again mentioned work on mysterious new arms based on ‘new physical principles’. Sputnik turned to top Russian and US military experts for comment.

Russia's defense sector is working on state-of-the-art weapons based on "new physical principles," President Vladimir Putin has revealed.Putin did not elaborate, leaving media and military observers scrambling in a search for more information.The Russian Defense Ministry’s official online encyclopedia defines "weapons based on new physical principles" as "new types of arms whose destructive effect is based on processes and phenomena which have not previously been used for military purposes."As of the early 21st century, these weapons are said to include:What Types of Weapons Based on New Physical Principles is Russia Working on?For example, as a party to the Biological Weapons Convention, Russia has set a blanket ban on the creation of genetic weapons. At the same time, the Russian military has revealed in great detail the extent of illegal US research in this direction at biolabs in Ukraine and other countries around the world under the guise of anti-pandemic preparation and other civilian research.As the possessor of the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, Moscow has also eschewed the creation of radiological weapons, or "dirty bombs," citing the danger of their development and possible use by terrorists or enemy powers, including for false flag attacks against Russia.Veteran Russian military observer Viktor Murakhovsky told Sputnik that President Putin’s comments to weapons based on "new physical principles" are most likely a reference to lasers and other high-energy physics-based weapons.As in the field of hypersonic missiles, in which Russia got a head start thanks to a solid foundation of research going back to at least the 1970s, Russia's modern research in laser weaponry also dates back to fundamental studies carried out by brilliant 20th century scientists, Murakhovsky said, pointing to the Nobel Prize-winning work of physicists including Alexander Prokhorov and Anatoly Vlasov.In 2016, Murakovsky recalled, then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev got a demonstration of an anti-drone laser weapon at the Institute of Laser Physics, after which the state gave the go-ahead on the technology’s speedy introduction into the military.At present, Murakhovsky believes, the NATO-proxy war against Russia in Ukraine makes anti-drone lasers the most urgently-needed kind of weapon based on new physical principles. Here, he said, a number of teething issues, including lasers' performance in fog, rain and cloud cover, and the tremendous amount of power they require to operate, have prevented their widespread adoption and deployment.US's Aggressive Posture as Primary MotivatorAsked about the factors pushing Russia's work on fundamentally new kinds of armaments, retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and former Pentagon analyst-turned whistleblower Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik that the US and NATO's "containment" doctrine, used "to justify its defense spending and maintenance of dollar dominance in the world for a good 40 years after this concept had become hollow and meaningless," is most directly responsible.It’s a dialectical process, in the observer's view.“When the US brings its Air Force, Army and Navy close to a country’s shores, and when it targets all parts of a country geographically, as in Asia, Russia, and the Mideast, those countries react accordingly. Those that are economically or politically weaker and non-nuclear choose terrorism and sometimes, compliance; those that are mid-sized will group together with others; and the largest countries, and those with the most to lose, plan strategically to counter the known threat,” Kwiatkowski said.Ultimately, Kwiatkowski believes that the countries that will set the trend in the creation of new advanced defense systems of the future will be those that will be "open to all kinds of technology" are willing "to design new weapons and improve on the old," and which have "a well-educated and scientifically-minded country."

