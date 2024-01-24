International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/what-did-lavrov-say-during-un-security-council-meeting-on-middle-east-1116344867.html
What Did Lavrov Say During UN Security Council Meeting on Middle East?
What Did Lavrov Say During UN Security Council Meeting on Middle East?
The Russian foreign minister earlier participated in a UN Security Council meeting on all topics regarding the Middle East, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
2024-01-24T04:49+0000
2024-01-24T04:49+0000
world
un security council (unsc)
sergey lavrov
russia
israel
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116326440_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ebc2bdc46497160b46178972c11eed8.jpg
Lavrov during his speech spoke about the role of the US in the current crisis in the Middle East, as well as the necessary measures to resolve the conflict.In particular Lavrov noted that the US is impeding all efforts to stop the ongoing conflict in Gaza.Russian Foreign Minister also spoke about the dramatically increased risk of epidemics in the Gaza Strip, since the sewage system has been destroyed, and some agricultural land will never be restoredHe also indicated that Russia is voicing concerns about the Israeli leadership's stance to call into question the two-state solution formula to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and stated that the international community cannot bury the idea of Palestinian sovereignty like it did with the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.Lavrov further indicated that Russia expressed the need for consultations at ministerial level to solidify decisions made by key regional players and formulate practical measures in backing the restoration of Palestinian unity.Lavrov also said there will be a necessity for an international conference on the Middle East settlement process.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/lavrov-necessary-to-stop-current-israeli-palestine-hostilities-pay-attention-to-causes-1114033270.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/lavrov-russia-to-support-arab-states-palestine-israel-settlement-solution-1114692244.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/palestinian-israeli-conflict-accelerates-us-geopolitical-decline-1115175059.html
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116326440_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ca5c786d7ecbddc3c7310d82bfde3a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lavrov, un security council meeting on middle east, israeli-palestinian conflict, middle east conflict solution resolution, whom russia support in middle east conflict, gaza strip crisis
lavrov, un security council meeting on middle east, israeli-palestinian conflict, middle east conflict solution resolution, whom russia support in middle east conflict, gaza strip crisis

What Did Lavrov Say During UN Security Council Meeting on Middle East?

04:49 GMT 24.01.2024
© AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz AlvarezRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaks to delegates during a security council meeting at United Nations Headquarters, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaks to delegates during a security council meeting at United Nations Headquarters, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
© AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Subscribe
The Russian foreign minister earlier participated in a UN Security Council meeting on all topics regarding the Middle East, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Lavrov during his speech spoke about the role of the US in the current crisis in the Middle East, as well as the necessary measures to resolve the conflict.
In particular Lavrov noted that the US is impeding all efforts to stop the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
"Until now, our council has failed to provide an adequate answer to this truly momentous challenge. The reason is known: it is the stance of the US that is blocking all efforts and initiatives to stop bloodshed in the occupied territories," said Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister also spoke about the dramatically increased risk of epidemics in the Gaza Strip, since the sewage system has been destroyed, and some agricultural land will never be restored
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in an online BRICS meeting. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2023
World
Lavrov Blasts US For Aiming to Monopolize Israeli-Palestinian Mediation
9 October 2023, 10:28 GMT
He also indicated that Russia is voicing concerns about the Israeli leadership's stance to call into question the two-state solution formula to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and stated that the international community cannot bury the idea of Palestinian sovereignty like it did with the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We cannot bury the idea of Palestinian statehood just like we buried the Minsk agreements," Lavrov.
Lavrov further indicated that Russia expressed the need for consultations at ministerial level to solidify decisions made by key regional players and formulate practical measures in backing the restoration of Palestinian unity.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
Russia
Lavrov: Russia to Support Arab States' Palestine-Israel Settlement Solution
3 November 2023, 12:39 GMT
Lavrov also said there will be a necessity for an international conference on the Middle East settlement process.
"The objective of such a conference would be the proclamation of a Palestinian state, coming up with measures to ensure reliable security for Israel and the normalisation of Israel's relations with all Arab states and also Muslim states as a whole," Lavrov added.
A child reacts as people salvage belongings amid the rubble of a damaged building following strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2023
Analysis
Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Accelerates US Geopolitical Decline
23 November 2023, 18:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала