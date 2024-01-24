https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/what-did-lavrov-say-during-un-security-council-meeting-on-middle-east-1116344867.html
What Did Lavrov Say During UN Security Council Meeting on Middle East?
What Did Lavrov Say During UN Security Council Meeting on Middle East?
The Russian foreign minister earlier participated in a UN Security Council meeting on all topics regarding the Middle East, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Lavrov during his speech spoke about the role of the US in the current crisis in the Middle East, as well as the necessary measures to resolve the conflict.In particular Lavrov noted that the US is impeding all efforts to stop the ongoing conflict in Gaza.Russian Foreign Minister also spoke about the dramatically increased risk of epidemics in the Gaza Strip, since the sewage system has been destroyed, and some agricultural land will never be restoredHe also indicated that Russia is voicing concerns about the Israeli leadership's stance to call into question the two-state solution formula to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and stated that the international community cannot bury the idea of Palestinian sovereignty like it did with the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.Lavrov further indicated that Russia expressed the need for consultations at ministerial level to solidify decisions made by key regional players and formulate practical measures in backing the restoration of Palestinian unity.Lavrov also said there will be a necessity for an international conference on the Middle East settlement process.
Lavrov during his speech spoke about the role of the US in the current crisis in the Middle East, as well as the necessary measures to resolve the conflict.
In particular Lavrov noted that the US is impeding all efforts to stop the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
"Until now, our council has failed to provide an adequate answer to this truly momentous challenge. The reason is known: it is the stance of the US that is blocking all efforts and initiatives to stop bloodshed in the occupied territories," said Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister also spoke about the dramatically increased risk of epidemics in the Gaza Strip, since the sewage system has been destroyed, and some agricultural land will never be restored
He also indicated that Russia is voicing concerns about the Israeli leadership's stance to call into question the two-state solution formula to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and stated that the international community cannot bury the idea of Palestinian sovereignty like it did with the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We cannot bury the idea of Palestinian statehood just like we buried the Minsk agreements," Lavrov.
Lavrov further indicated that Russia expressed the need for consultations at ministerial level to solidify decisions made by key regional players and formulate practical measures in backing the restoration of Palestinian unity.
Lavrov also said there will be a necessity for an international conference on the Middle East settlement process.
"The objective of such a conference would be the proclamation of a Palestinian state, coming up with measures to ensure reliable security for Israel and the normalisation of Israel's relations with all Arab states and also Muslim states as a whole," Lavrov added.
