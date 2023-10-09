International
Lavrov, Arab League Chief Hold Presser After Talks on Hamas-Israel Conflict
Lavrov: Necessary to Stop Current Israeli-Palestine Hostilities, Pay Attention to Causes
It is necessary not only to urgently stop the current bloodshed between Israel and Palestine but also pay attention to its causes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"And it is necessary not only to urgently stop the fighting, to solve the problem with civilians, who, in huge numbers, are becoming victims of the current situation, but also to pay special attention to the reasons why the Palestinian problem has not been able to find a solution for many decades, although there are direct, clear, unambiguous decisions of the UN Security Council" Lavrov said at talks with Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit.The LAS head, in turn, called for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel.Kremlin Concerned about Possible Escalation in RegionThe situation between Israel and Palestine requires a peaceful resolution as soon as possible, further violence is fraught with further escalation, which is dangerous for the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Moscow is alarmed with the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the official said, adding that the situation potentially may escalate further."We are extremely concerned, we believe that this situation needs to be brought back to a peaceful channel as soon as possible, because the continuation of such a round of violence is certainly fraught with further escalation, the growth of the conflict. This is a great danger for the region, so we are extremely concerned," Peskov told reporters.Russia maintains communication with the Palestinian authorities, as many Russian citizens live there, the spokesman said.Peskov added that the active phase of war between Israel and the Gaza Strip needs to end first before discussing relations between Russia and the Hamas organization."Listen, first everything there must get out of the active war stage. While there is an active war stage there, it’s difficult to talk about anything now," Peskov said, when asked if the current situation can change relations between Russia and Hamas.
10:28 GMT 09.10.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is necessary not only to urgently stop the current bloodshed between Israel and Palestine but also pay attention to its causes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"And it is necessary not only to urgently stop the fighting, to solve the problem with civilians, who, in huge numbers, are becoming victims of the current situation, but also to pay special attention to the reasons why the Palestinian problem has not been able to find a solution for many decades, although there are direct, clear, unambiguous decisions of the UN Security Council" Lavrov said at talks with Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
The LAS head, in turn, called for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel.

Kremlin Concerned about Possible Escalation in Region

The situation between Israel and Palestine requires a peaceful resolution as soon as possible, further violence is fraught with further escalation, which is dangerous for the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Moscow is alarmed with the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the official said, adding that the situation potentially may escalate further.
"We are extremely concerned, we believe that this situation needs to be brought back to a peaceful channel as soon as possible, because the continuation of such a round of violence is certainly fraught with further escalation, the growth of the conflict. This is a great danger for the region, so we are extremely concerned," Peskov told reporters.
Russia maintains communication with the Palestinian authorities, as many Russian citizens live there, the spokesman said.
Peskov added that the active phase of war between Israel and the Gaza Strip needs to end first before discussing relations between Russia and the Hamas organization.
"Listen, first everything there must get out of the active war stage. While there is an active war stage there, it’s difficult to talk about anything now," Peskov said, when asked if the current situation can change relations between Russia and Hamas.
