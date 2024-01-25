https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/ex-pentagon-adviser-macgregor-says-at-least-400-americans-died-in-ukraine-1116373349.html
Ex-Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Says at Least 400 Americans Died in Ukraine
Ex-Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Says at Least 400 Americans Died in Ukraine
Former Pentagon Adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said Wednesday that at least 400 Americans have died in Ukraine and accused authorities of the United States of concealing this information.
2024-01-25T04:45+0000
2024-01-25T04:45+0000
2024-01-25T04:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
pentagon
americans
mercenaries
mercenary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115404708_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_ac963ec841a276a3601a27ab186d593c.jpg
"Our friend [US Senator] Lindsey Graham said we should be so grateful no Americans have died in Ukraine. This is a Lie. We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform," Macgregor said on X without saying where the number came from. Macgregor added that the Biden administration "won't say this and it won't be published by the media." The former Pentagon official also believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "will end up in one of his mansions in Cyprus or Italy or possibly end up in Florida" when the Ukraine conflict is over, adding that "this whole thing is a scam and the Ukrainians have been exploited by the United States."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/over-300-french-mercs-arrived-in-ukraine-since-start-of-russias-special-military-op---source-1116316283.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115404708_324:0:3055:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc2ffcc17c08fd37fb0f77ca23067c65.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pentagon adviser macgregor, americans have died in ukraine,
pentagon adviser macgregor, americans have died in ukraine,
Ex-Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Says at Least 400 Americans Died in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Pentagon Adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said Wednesday that at least 400 Americans have died in Ukraine and accused authorities of the United States of concealing this information.
"Our friend [US Senator] Lindsey Graham said we should be so grateful no Americans have died in Ukraine. This is a Lie. We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform
," Macgregor said on X without saying where the number came from.
Macgregor added that the Biden administration "won't say this and it won't be published by the media."
The former Pentagon official also believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "will end up in one of his mansions in Cyprus or Italy or possibly end up in Florida" when the Ukraine conflict is over, adding that "this whole thing is a scam and the Ukrainians have been exploited by the United States."