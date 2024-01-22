https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/family-of-us-mercenary-killed-in-ukraine-can-not-return-his-remains-back-home---reports-1116318841.html

Family of US Mercenary Killed in Ukraine Can Not Return His Remains Back Home - Reports

Family of US Mercenary Killed in Ukraine Can Not Return His Remains Back Home - Reports

The family of a US mercenary who was killed in Ukraine over a month ago still can not return his body back to home, the Springfield News-Leader said on Monday.

2024-01-22T17:37+0000

2024-01-22T17:37+0000

2024-01-22T17:59+0000

americas

russia

ukraine

dpr

donetsk people's republic

donetsk region

mercenaries

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111811947_0:338:451:592_1920x0_80_0_0_252a1b0d8c80143f670f86476161809a.png

Former Marine Ethan Hertweck was killed in Ukraine in early December, just several days before the end of his contract, the report said. However, his remains are still in the same place where he died during the attack of the Russian forces near the city of Avdeyevka. Hertweck’s body still lays under rubble and ice, it added. The mercenary’s mother, Leslie Hertweck, said that, officially, her son is on record as missing in action (MIA). However, the report pointed out that there is at least one witness who saw how he died. The family said they made multiple attempts to receive Ethan’s body, but all of them were unsuccessful. Relatives do not rule out that Ukraine will have to get his body during an exchange with Russia in order to send it back to the US. The report stressed that this process may take months. Hertweck, 37, began serving in Ukraine in early 2023. He served as a military medic, according to the report. The report also said that he is not the only US mercenary that died in Ukraine since Russia began its military operation in February 2022, there are “dozens” of US citizens who have reportedly died in the battlefield, it added. Earlier, Kremlin has issued a statement where it clearly outlined that foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine would become a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces, thus warning against joining the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/bombing-of-french-mercs-in-kharkov-blows-lid-off-new-front-in-paris-secret-war-on-russia-1116247664.html

americas

russia

ukraine

donetsk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine