Germany Acts As Provocateur in the Balkans – Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave an interview to the Serbian news agency Politika, where she addressed a number of pressing issues in the region
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave an interview to the Serbian news agency Politika, where she addressed a number of pressing issues in the region.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman gave a comprehensive assessment of Germany’s foreign policy in the region, as well as the historic context of it.
"To speak of Germany’s own objectives in the Balkans today, or anywhere else for that matter, would be a grave exaggeration. Only those with true sovereignty and an independent foreign policy can have their own foreign policy objectives. Modern Germany has neither. In the context of role allocation among US satellites in Europe, Germans, having considerable experience of provoking military clashes in the Balkans, are doing a good job as a 'Western curator' in the region from Washington’s point of view," Zakharova said.
She pointed out that "searching for reasons to start two world wars, it was the Balkans where Germany found them."
"In the ХХth century, the Germans left quite a mark in this region, having their hands in both the collapse of Yugoslavia, and in igniting a bloody conflict there," the spokeswoman added.
Zakharova compared Germany’s destructive policy in the Balkans with what is happening today in Bosnia and Herzegovina
, as well as in Serbia.
In Bosnia, for example, the Germans "persistently, even aggressively pushed Christian Schmidt to assume the position of High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, with complete disregards for any [formal] procedures and agreements," she said.
"What has been happening in Bosnia and Herzegovina for the past two and a half years is nothing short of the resurgence of Western colonial policies. Through their efforts, Bosnia and Herzegovina has been effectively turned into a protectorate, with its sovereignty confined within the limits dictated by external actors. Among them, of course, is Berlin, whose role is among the leading ones. It is clearly interested in trying to manually conduct the Balkans, where there are many of those who doubt that there is no alternative to the 'bright Euro-Atlantic future'," Zakharova noted.
As for the neighboring Serbia
, "the West has long and methodically pursued its 'subversive' policies against Serbia, aimed at depriving it of its sovereignty and the right to determine the country’s development at its own discretion."
"Belgrade is being forced to join the cult of 'cancelling' Russia, to give up its authentic national interests," she emphasized.
In order to achieve that, in particular, the Kosovo issue
was used as a tool to exert pressure on Serbia, she stressed.