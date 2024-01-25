https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/germany-acts-as-provocateur-in-the-balkans--russian-foreign-ministry-1116387874.html

Germany Acts As Provocateur in the Balkans – Russian Foreign Ministry

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave an interview to the Serbian news agency Politika, where she addressed a number of pressing issues in the region

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman gave a comprehensive assessment of Germany’s foreign policy in the region, as well as the historic context of it.She pointed out that "searching for reasons to start two world wars, it was the Balkans where Germany found them.""In the ХХth century, the Germans left quite a mark in this region, having their hands in both the collapse of Yugoslavia, and in igniting a bloody conflict there," the spokeswoman added.Zakharova compared Germany’s destructive policy in the Balkans with what is happening today in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in Serbia.In Bosnia, for example, the Germans "persistently, even aggressively pushed Christian Schmidt to assume the position of High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, with complete disregards for any [formal] procedures and agreements," she said.As for the neighboring Serbia, "the West has long and methodically pursued its 'subversive' policies against Serbia, aimed at depriving it of its sovereignty and the right to determine the country’s development at its own discretion."In order to achieve that, in particular, the Kosovo issue was used as a tool to exert pressure on Serbia, she stressed.

