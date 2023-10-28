https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/bosnian-serbs-vs-nato-fight-for-justice-begins-1114547197.html

Bosnian Serbs vs. NATO: Fight for Justice Begins

Republika Srpska (RS) has announced its first lawsuits pursued against NATO. The class action is based on the claim to recover compensation for harm to life and health caused by depleted uranium bombings that took place in 1995.

Serbian lawyer Srdjan Aleksić is one of the initiators of the proceedings. He gave an interview to Sputnik Serbia where he mentioned that the cities of Hadžići and Han Pijesak and their nearby areas were bombed with such munitions in 1995. Because of the bombings, over 2,000 people have contracted cancer, many of whom have since passed away. So far, over 10,000 citizens are on the list of cancer patients.The RS authorities act together with two law firms headed by Srdjan Aleksić and Angelo Tartaglia (an Italian lawyer). For many years, Aleksić has been involved in major legal battles, representing Serbian people who contracted cancer due to the depleted uranium bombings during the NATO aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999.Tartaglia represents Italian cancer patients who served in the Balkans (Kosovo, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina).Nenad Stevandić (current speaker of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska) and Aleksić met with Tartaglia in Italy, where the lawyer has won over 350 lawsuits linked to health risks affecting more than 8,000 Italian soldiers. Tartaglia was able to prove the connection between the NATO bombing and existing cancer cases.Specific ActionAleksić told Sputnik that he plans to meet with Tartaglia in Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina) next week. The lawyers intend to discuss cancer cases, which they believe, were caused by the use of depleted uranium shells.When asked whether the lawsuits would be filed against certain countries involved in the bombings, Aleksić replied that they would discuss it, as well as the legal framework for the potential steps. Aleksić added that a suitable solution based on international law requires joint and tedious work with lawyers from the RS, Serbia and Italy.Fighting the EnemySrdjan Perišić, an expert on international relations, told Sputnik Serbia that the RS is finally doing what it should have done a long time ago. In his opinion, the authorities had a number of concerns in regards to such legal pursuits in the past. However, the newfound strength of the government speaks of its determination to finally publicly name its number one enemy, the United States.Perišić believes that the RS has launched the legal procedure because of its growing pushback against the West. The country’s very existence relies on it. The expert points out that government must show that it cares about its citizens, and this concern implies filing of lawsuits against NATO.

