Serbian Maidan Attempt a 'Desperate Flailing Response' by NATO to Ukraine, Red Sea Failures

About 2,500 radicalized opposition supporters gathered in Belgrade on Sunday and attempted to storm city hall after contested snap parliamentary elections last week. Sputnik asked leading geopolitical analysts, including a top American Balkans expert, for their takes on what happened, and who could be pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Sunday’s protests in the Serbian capital were a brazen attempt by the West to destabilize the situation in the Balkan country using “Maidan coup techniques,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday after being asked to comment on events in Belgrade from the night before.Thousands of angry supporters of Serbia’s opposition assembled in 2 degrees Celsius weather in the center of the capital on Sunday, unsatisfied with the results of recent snap parliamentary elections, which were won by President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbia Must Not Stop coalition, claiming the vote was rigged and demanding a revote.Serbia’s authorities assured that the December 17 vote had been held in a transparent, free and fair manner, but many of the usual suspects from abroad, including European Parliament election monitors, as well as the Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability (a Serbian EU-funded and US National Endowment for Democracy-linked nonprofit) alleged “electoral abuses” and “irregularities that directly compromised election results.”Curiously, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s observation mission did not exactly march lockstep with Brussels’ “rigging” narrative, instead complaining about alleged “procedural deficiencies” that could just as easily be applied to elections in the US and most other Western liberal democracies.“Though technically well-administered and offering voters a choice of political alternatives, [the elections] were dominated by the decisive involvement of the President which together with the ruling party’s systemic advantages created unjust conditions,” the OSCE assessment said.Ultimately, the OSCE mission concluded that it could not find any instances of vote rigging, confirming that “election day was smoothly conducted,” barring some “procedural deficiencies.”These “procedural deficiencies” were apparently enough for Serbia’s opposition to attempt to violently storm Belgrade’s City Hall on Sunday. Riot police quickly intervened, pushing protesters back using teargas and batons, with at least thirty officers injured, two seriously, in scuffles with demonstrators. 38 protesters were detained.Authorities immediately recognized what was going on, with President Vucic appearing on television Sunday night to condemn the protesters as “thugs,” calling the unrest “a product of much more serious geopolitical circumstances” and an attempt “to destroy the autonomy, independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia.” Prime Minister Ana Brnabic thanked Russia’s intelligence services for warning Belgrade of the impending unrest ahead of time.Belgrade Mayor Aleksandar Sapic concurred with Vucic’s assessment of events, calling the violence the attempted “Maidanization” of Serbia’s capital.Attempt to Rub Out Serbian ‘Sore Point’“Serbia has long been a sore point for NATO and the EU,” Dr. George Szamuely, an American geopolitical commentator and senior research fellow at the London-based Global Policy Institute, told Sputnik, explaining the motivations behind possible Western support for a Maidan-style coup attempt in Belgrade at this particular moment in time.“So this is a sore point because essentially NATO has encompassed the entirety of the European continent, with the exception of Serbia and the Republika Srpska, and NATO obviously wants to bring that to an end…They’ve been trying to push Vucic out for some time, and they’ve been trying to get rid of Milorad Dodik, the president of the Republika Srpska at the same time,” the observer said.Recalling that Sunday’s unrest in Belgrade was just the latest manifestation of attempts to oust Vucic, Szamuely noted that the Serbian president has had an “enormous amount of pressure” applied against him throughout the past year.Veteran international relations expert and Eastern European affairs specialist Dr. Gilbert Doctorow concurs with Szamuely’s assessment.“They fail to realize the importance of people in history. To be precise, they fail to appreciate that Vucic is not a pusillanimous fool like Ukraine’s Yanukovych, whose very lack of determination and courage made the victory of the coup possible in Kiev. Vucic is more like Lukashenko in Belarus; [the latter’s] stand against the rebels, Kalashnikov in hand, put down the insurrection there and deprived Washington of a cheap victory,” in 2020, he added.The Serbian color revolution attempt is an attempt by Western powers “in stirring multiple pots” and “creating chaos in every strategically important region,” Doctorow believes. “Serbia is a thorn in the side of the collective West,’ but any attempts to coup Vucic will be “doomed to failure,” in the analyst’s view.Sign of Desperation?For his part, political analyst and former Member of the European Parliament Nick Griffin told Sputnik that the coup attempt in Belgrade is a sign of NATO’s growing “desperation” as it loses on other fronts, militarily or economically, against its global adversaries.“I suspect that the West’s current Maidan effort in Belgrade is less about a carefully considered long-term plan and more a desperate flailing response to the NATO disaster unfolding in Ukraine,” Griffin said. “The scale of the defeat there is such that Western powers are in dire need not only of a distraction but also of a ‘victory’ – something they can wave around as evidence that they can still defeat the ‘evil plan of the monster Putin for world domination!’”“Serbia has the potential to be hugely important as the final stepping stone to the Adriatic and beyond – especially if the victory of Russia in Ukraine were to convince Vucic to stop trying to walk the tightrope and to come down firmly on the Russian side and to push to connect Serbia properly to the Serbian enclaves on the coast,” the observer stressed.Asked whether the West could ultimately succeed in its efforts to oust Vucic, Griffin stressed that this “depends on Russia!”

