High Probability of Provocations Against Russia by West Losing in Ukraine - Russian Intel Chief

High Probability of Provocations Against Russia by West Losing in Ukraine - Russian Intel Chief

The probability that the West, which is losing in Ukraine, will organize new provocations against Russia is very high, but they will not have a long-lasting effect because lies are detected quickly today, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin has told Sputnik.

"Today, when the West is losing on Ukrainian soil, the probability of carrying out a variety of provocations is very high," the intelligence chief said in an interview. The collective West, losing its hegemony, is rushing in rage like a wounded animal, lashing out in all directions, and this is very dangerous, because the Anglo-Saxons, if they are not stopped, are ready to drag the rest of the world into the vortex of history, Naryshkin said in December 2023 at a meeting of heads of security and intelligence services of the CIS countries in Minsk.The crisis in Ukraine provoked by the Western bloc "provides many examples of the fact that the United States, United Kingdom, and their allies are ready to resort to the most heinous provocations in order to change the course of events in their favor," Naryshkin noted."Let's also remember April 2022, when a missile attack was carried out on the Kramatorsk railway station and the West immediately blamed Russia, although it quickly became clear that the missile belonged to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. I am not even talking about the West's constant support and provocation of Ukrainian armed formations, the artillery shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Naryshkin said.

