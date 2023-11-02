International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/ukraine-makes-provocation-to-create-threat-of-man-made-disaster-at-zaporozhye-plant-1114664590.html
Ukraine Makes Provocation to Create Threat of Man-Made Disaster at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Ukraine Makes Provocation to Create Threat of Man-Made Disaster at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Kiev has made a provocation to create a threat of a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and disrupt the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
2023-11-02T12:48+0000
2023-11-02T12:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
provocation
zaporozhye region
zaporozhye npp
nuclear disaster
nuclear power plant
nuclear terror
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111498991_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0cd5be3500fb589efba82aed96f23c3a.jpg
"The Kiev regime continues provocations with the aim of creating a threat of a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and disrupting the rotation of staff of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporozhye NPP," the ministry said in a statement.At about 12:30 Moscow time (09:30 GMT), in the area of the city of Energodar, on-duty air defense systems detected and intercepted nine Ukrainian copter-type UAVs, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/ukraine-attempts-false-flag-op-during-iaea-inspector-rotation-at-zaporozhye-power-plant-1113026826.html
ukraine
russia
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111498991_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc5c213dfa327f6fe1f478a343d3983.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zaporizhzhia, zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (npp), zaporizhzhia npp, ukrainian terrorist attack, attack on npp, russian security agencies, nuclear sabotage, ukrainian crisis, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian terrorism, zaporozhye npp, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye, international atomic energy agency, nuclear plant in zaporozhye, nuclear plant shelled, nuclear plant attack, nuclear terrorism, iaea, enerhodar, energodar, drone attack, drone strike, drone warfare
zaporizhzhia, zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (npp), zaporizhzhia npp, ukrainian terrorist attack, attack on npp, russian security agencies, nuclear sabotage, ukrainian crisis, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian terrorism, zaporozhye npp, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye, international atomic energy agency, nuclear plant in zaporozhye, nuclear plant shelled, nuclear plant attack, nuclear terrorism, iaea, enerhodar, energodar, drone attack, drone strike, drone warfare

Ukraine Makes Provocation to Create Threat of Man-Made Disaster at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

12:48 GMT 02.11.2023 (Updated: 12:53 GMT 02.11.2023)
© Sputnik / Taisia Vorontsova / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye nuclear power plant located near Energodar. File photo
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located near Energodar. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
© Sputnik / Taisia Vorontsova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has made a provocation to create a threat of a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and disrupt the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
"The Kiev regime continues provocations with the aim of creating a threat of a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and disrupting the rotation of staff of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporozhye NPP," the ministry said in a statement.
At about 12:30 Moscow time (09:30 GMT), in the area of the city of Energodar, on-duty air defense systems detected and intercepted nine Ukrainian copter-type UAVs, the statement read.
The rotation of observers of the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP 31.08.2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Attempts False Flag Op During IAEA Inspector Rotation at Zaporozhye Power Plant
31 August, 17:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала