Ukraine Makes Provocation to Create Threat of Man-Made Disaster at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

Kiev has made a provocation to create a threat of a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and disrupt the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime continues provocations with the aim of creating a threat of a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and disrupting the rotation of staff of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporozhye NPP," the ministry said in a statement.At about 12:30 Moscow time (09:30 GMT), in the area of the city of Energodar, on-duty air defense systems detected and intercepted nine Ukrainian copter-type UAVs, the statement read.

