‘I Wanted to Live’: Words of Ukrainian POW Killed by Kiev Regime Haunt From Beyond the Grave

As information continues to emerge about the crash of a Russian IL-76 transport plane carrying Ukrainian POWs Wednesday, security analyst Mark Sleboda once again joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines program to offer insight on the evolving situation.

As information continues to emerge about the crash of a Russian IL-76 transport plane carrying Ukrainian POWs Wednesday, security analyst Mark Sleboda once again joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines program to offer insight on the evolving situation.It’s been revealed that among the 65 Ukrainians killed in the tragic incident was Konstantin Danilchenko, a Ukrainian soldier held by Russia since 2022. Sleboda recalled that Danilchenko came to prominence that year when he spoke of Kiev’s apparent disregard for its own troops in a video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.“They don’t explain anything, they just throw us on the battlefield,” he added, claiming he was surrounded by ill-prepared Ukrainian troops who “don't know anything about military affairs.” He recounted fighting alongside a “55-year-old grandfather who was half-shell shocked.”Sleboda called the video “an eerie fortune telling of the war,” that has seen thousands of Ukrainians downed by better-trained Russian troops. Recently, reports have emerged of Ukrainian civilians being arrested on buses and off the streets to fight in the Donbass against their will. The country is currently struggling to push through a bill to conscript 500,000 new soldiers, among them women and older men.The analyst noted the “numerous times” Ukraine has “attacked their own prisoners of war, such as at Elenovka and Bakhmut [and] Artemovsk where on two separate occasions they used HIMARS to hit detention facilities where POWs were held.”Sleboda called the country’s targeting of Ukrainian POWs an “established pattern.” “They often send FPV drones out hunting the vehicles down that are carrying the POWs back to Russian lines,” he added.The Ukrainian military may target its own troops in an effort to prevent Russia gaining leverage by taking soldiers captive, a strategy reminiscent of Israel’s infamous “Hannibal directive.”The Ukrainian POWs were reportedly being transported by Russia to be exchanged in a planned prisoner swap with Kiev. Ukrainian intelligence officials were informed of the plans and acknowledged the exchange was to take place, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Sleboda speculated that the apparent Ukrainian snafu could be an effort to discredit Armed Forces commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny as talk emerges the military leader could replace unpopular President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the meantime the incident is seen as a major public relations debacle for the Kiev regime.The entire interview can be heard on Sputnik’s Fault Lines program with hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul on Rumble and various podcast platforms.

