https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/north-korea-carries-out-first-test-fire-of-new-type-strategic-cruise-missile-1116371864.html

North Korea Carries Out First Test-Fire of 'New-Type Strategic Cruise Missile'

North Korea Carries Out First Test-Fire of 'New-Type Strategic Cruise Missile'

DPRK Missile Administration carried out the first test-fire of the still under-development "new-type strategic cruise missile Pulhwasal-3-31", reported the North's state-run news agency KCNA.

2024-01-25T02:11+0000

2024-01-25T02:11+0000

2024-01-25T02:11+0000

military

north korea

pyongyang

sea of japan

korean central news agency (kcna)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116371708_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_80a92243504c0c5cb9bc88746433d46f.jpg

The launch of the cruise missile "had no impact on the security of neighboring countries and has nothing to do with the regional situation," the report said. Last week, a spokesman for the North Korean National Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by KCNA that Pyongyang had tested the still under-development "underwater nuclear weapon system Haeil-5-23" in the Sea of Japan in response to joint three-day naval exercises by the United States, South Korea and Japan involving a US nuclear carrier and other warships.

north korea

pyongyang

sea of japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dprk missile administration, north korea missile administration, new-type strategic cruise missile pulhwasal-3-31, pulhwasal-3-31 test launch, pyongyang strategic missile