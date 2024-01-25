https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/russia-managed-to-break-though-ukraine-defensive-line-once-will-do-this-again--retired-colonel-1116389209.html

Russia Managed to Break Though Ukraine Defensive Line Once, Will Do This Again – Retired Colonel

Ukraine is going to build a three-tiered defense line, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated at a press briefing on January 24 after a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Uzhgorod.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday that the Kiev regime had embarked on constructing a new defensive line, adding that Slovakia had agreed to send Ukraine armored excavators and demining equipment.According to Shmyhal, the Ukrainian government "has allocated tens of billions of hryvnias" for the endeavor.Asked what is behind the timing of Shmyhal's announcement, Litovkin responded that the Kiev regime urgently needs money as Western financial aid has almost run out. The veteran military analyst said Kiev's announcement does not necessarily mean that the proposed sophisticated defenses would in fact be built.It's not the first time that the Ukrainian leadership has raised the defense line issue. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on December 1 that he was considering building defensive structures from Donbass to Western Ukraine."I held a meeting where we discussed the construction of fortifications on the main defensive lines. These are the Avdeevka, Maryino, Kupyansk-Liman directions, as well as the frontier regions bordering Russia and Belarus," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account.Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov told Sputnik last December that the Kiev regime's declarations should be taken with a grain of salt. Konovalov argued that the West is unlikely to subsidize the endeavor especially given the West's growing concerns about Ukraine's endemic corruption.Meanwhile, Litovkin suggested that even if the line is built, it is unlikely to stop Russia's advance or prevent Moscow from accomplishing the special military operation's objectives.

