https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/dc-think-tank-if-congress-fails-to-fund-ukraine-soon-biden-will-need-to-freeze-conflict-1116018075.html
DC Think Tank: If Congress Fails to Fund Ukraine Soon Biden Will Need to 'Freeze' Conflict
DC Think Tank: If Congress Fails to Fund Ukraine Soon Biden Will Need to 'Freeze' Conflict
There is no way to help Ukraine aside from Congress approving a new package, Team Biden signaled on Friday. The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft does not rule out the possibility that US congressmen will refuse provide Joe Biden with requested aid in the near term.
2024-01-06T18:59+0000
2024-01-06T18:59+0000
2024-01-06T18:59+0000
joe biden
world
us
ukraine
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ukrainian crisis
us congress
europe
us military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115371919_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f153462caa17f1964073359177e8f120.jpg
US aid funds for Ukraine officially ran out this week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told the press on January 3."We have given now Ukraine the last security assistance package that we have funds to support right before New Year's, right after Christmas. And we've got to get support from Congress so we can continue to do that," Kirby said.Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, warned on Friday that Ukraine is running out of time and needs legislators to react urgently. Although the US Department of Defense still has some limited ability to help the Kiev regime, "that is not going to get big tranches of equipment into Ukraine," Young stressed.The Ukrainian leadership admitted on Wednesday that they have no "plan B" if US funding runs out despite previous speculations by economist Oleg Ustenko, an advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky.Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has demanded illegal immigration issues be solved before approving new aid packages for Ukraine. On January 3, Johnson together with 60 fellow Republican lawmakers visited the Mexican border to push for stronger measures."If President Biden wants a supplemental spending bill focused on national security, it better begin with defending America's national security. We want to get the border closed and secured first," Johnson underlined.The DC think tank suggests that the Senate "has never been the real obstacle" to passing the Ukrainian package, while the House remains the major battleground in this internal game of funds.Johnson wants H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, which was passed by the lower chamber last May, to be signed into law. One shouldn't underestimate the House speaker's determination as he has made it clear that he's going to risk a government shutdown to pass the bill. But with much of the Democrat voter base in favor of liberal immigration laws, the government faction in Congress may block the legislation."Such a possibility could force the Biden administration to make a push for negotiations to freeze the war along its current lines and find a deal that compromises on key aspects of each side’s stated goals," the institute said.But Russia has shown no sign of wanting to "freeze" its ongoing offensives and give the Kiev regime an "operational pause" to replenish its stockpiles and replace its manpower, former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik last month. However, Russia has always been open to comprehensive and meaningful dialogue to sort out the European security dilemma, including NATO non-expansion, as well as the de-militarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.The Russian armed forces are is steadily improving its positions along the entire contact line in the special military operation zone. "I don't see Ukraine surviving too long into 2024," Scott Ritter told Sputnik's New Rules podcast in mid-December.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/us-house-speaker-considering-direct-talks-with-biden-on-ukraine-aid-border---reports-1116000413.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/scott-ritter-zelensky-in-dire-straits-as-ukraine-wont-get-operational-pause-in-winter-1115426496.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/scott-ritter-ukrainian-military-to-crumble-by-mid-2024-1115603833.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115371919_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ce856de0d44572fdc1e3044c60362a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, war in ukraine, us aid to ukraine has run out, ukraine aid package, house republicans block ukraine aid, house speaker mike johnson advocates sweeping migration reform, us border crisis, ukrainian military, biden may seek to freeze the ukraine conflict
ukraine, war in ukraine, us aid to ukraine has run out, ukraine aid package, house republicans block ukraine aid, house speaker mike johnson advocates sweeping migration reform, us border crisis, ukrainian military, biden may seek to freeze the ukraine conflict
DC Think Tank: If Congress Fails to Fund Ukraine Soon Biden Will Need to 'Freeze' Conflict
There is no way to help Ukraine aside from Congress approving a new package, Team Biden signaled on Friday. The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft does not rule out the possibility that US congressmen will refuse provide Joe Biden with requested aid in the near term.
US aid funds for Ukraine officially ran out this week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told the press on January 3.
"We have given now Ukraine the last security assistance package that we have funds to support right before New Year's, right after Christmas. And we've got to get support from Congress so we can continue to do that," Kirby said.
Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, warned on Friday that Ukraine is running out of time and needs legislators to react urgently. Although the US Department of Defense still has some limited ability to help the Kiev regime, "that is not going to get big tranches of equipment into Ukraine," Young stressed.
The Ukrainian leadership admitted on Wednesday that they have no "plan B" if US funding runs out despite previous speculations by economist Oleg Ustenko
, an advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has demanded illegal immigration issues be solved before approving new aid packages for Ukraine. On January 3, Johnson together with 60 fellow Republican lawmakers visited the Mexican border to push for stronger measures.
"If President Biden wants a supplemental spending bill focused on national security, it better begin with defending America's national security. We want to get the border closed and secured first," Johnson underlined.
According to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, "it is no great exaggeration to say that what happens on Capitol Hill over the next few weeks could decisively shape the next phase" of the Ukrainian conflict.
The DC think tank suggests that the Senate "has never been the real obstacle" to passing the Ukrainian package, while the House remains the major battleground in this internal game of funds.
Johnson wants H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, which was passed by the lower chamber last May, to be signed into law. One shouldn't underestimate the House speaker's determination as he has made it clear that he's going to risk a government shutdown to pass the bill.
H.R. 2 would obligate all employers to verify, under penalty of prison, that all their workers were documented. It would make it far harder for immigrants to claim asylum, and also require the federal government to build at least a 900 mile-wall along the US’s roughly 2000-mile border with Mexico. The bill would also require the Department of Homeland Security to re-establish migrant family detention and fast-track deportations of unaccompanied minors.
But with much of the Democrat voter base in favor of liberal immigration laws, the government faction in Congress may block the legislation.
"The main takeaway is clear: Congress may well fail to pass new funding for Ukraine aid this year," believes the DC-based think tank.
"Such a possibility could force the Biden administration to make a push for negotiations to freeze the war along its current lines and find a deal that compromises on key aspects of each side’s stated goals," the institute said.
6 December 2023, 13:48 GMT
But Russia has shown no sign of wanting to "freeze" its ongoing offensives and give the Kiev regime an "operational pause" to replenish its stockpiles and replace its manpower, former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik
last month. However, Russia has always been open to comprehensive and meaningful dialogue to sort out the European security dilemma, including NATO non-expansion, as well as the de-militarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
Russia may be wary as it has been betrayed by the West following previous negotiations. NATO expanded into the former Warsaw Treaty states despite pledges from US leaders not to move the alliance an inch towards Russia's borders. The Minsk agreements also turned out to be a Western ruse, used by the EU and its NATO allies to give the Kiev regime time to arm and train its army, as former German and French leaders openly admitted.
The Russian armed forces are is steadily improving its positions along the entire contact line in the special military operation zone. "I don't see Ukraine surviving too long into 2024,"
Scott Ritter told Sputnik's New Rules podcast
in mid-December.
15 December 2023, 13:30 GMT