Algeria to Request UNSC Meeting to Implement ICJ Ruling on Israel
Earlier in the day, the ICJ ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent acts that fall under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip. Algeria believes that the ICJ’s ruling will put an end to the "impunity era" in Israel’s actions against Palestine. Earlier in the month, the US State Department told Sputnik that Washington considered the genocide accusations brought against Israel unfounded. South Africa filed a lawsuit accusing Israel of genocidal intent in Gaza with the ICJ on December 29 in response to a rising civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave. It sought to prove that Israel's military campaign is genocidal in nature and targets Gazans as a part of the broader Palestinian people.
21:59 GMT 26.01.2024 (Updated: 22:00 GMT 26.01.2024)
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Algeria will request that the United Nations Security Council be convened in the coming days to implement the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in the Gaza genocide case, the country’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the ICJ ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent acts that fall under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip
.
"The Permanent Mission of Algeria to the UN has received instructions from the republic’s president, Abdelmajid Tebboune, to request that the UN Security Council be convened as soon as possible for the implementation of the ruling issued by the ICJ regarding the provisional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation," the statement read.
Algeria believes that the ICJ’s ruling will put an end to the "impunity era" in Israel’s actions against Palestine
.
Earlier in the month, the US State Department told Sputnik that Washington considered the genocide accusations brought against Israel unfounded.
South Africa filed a lawsuit accusing Israel of genocidal intent in Gaza with the ICJ on December 29 in response to a rising civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave. It sought to prove that Israel's military campaign is genocidal in nature and targets Gazans as a part of the broader Palestinian people.