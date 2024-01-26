https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/algeria-to-request-unsc-meeting-to-implement-icj-ruling-on-israel-1116420190.html

Algeria to Request UNSC Meeting to Implement ICJ Ruling on Israel

Algeria to Request UNSC Meeting to Implement ICJ Ruling on Israel

TUNIS (Sputnik) - Algeria will request that the United Nations Security Council be convened in the coming days to implement the International Court of Justice... 26.01.2024, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the ICJ ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent acts that fall under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip. Algeria believes that the ICJ’s ruling will put an end to the "impunity era" in Israel’s actions against Palestine. Earlier in the month, the US State Department told Sputnik that Washington considered the genocide accusations brought against Israel unfounded. South Africa filed a lawsuit accusing Israel of genocidal intent in Gaza with the ICJ on December 29 in response to a rising civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave. It sought to prove that Israel's military campaign is genocidal in nature and targets Gazans as a part of the broader Palestinian people.

