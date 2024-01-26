https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/dialogue-with-cia-useful-can-prevent-dangerous-events---russian-foreign-intel-service-head-1116400392.html
Dialogue With CIA Useful, Can Prevent Dangerous Events - Russian Foreign Intel Service Head
Dialogue between Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) can prevent dangerous events, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with Sputnik.
“I want to emphasize once again that dialogue between the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and the US Central Intelligence Agency, the two most influential intelligence services in the world, the intelligence services of the two most powerful nuclear powers, is always useful,” Naryshkin said. The West is thinking of organizing a revolution in Russia, but will not succeed, Sergei Naryshkin said.He said the West thought it could do the same to Russia.“Of course, none of this worked or will work,” Naryshkin said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dialogue between Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) can prevent dangerous events, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with Sputnik.
“I want to emphasize once again that dialogue between the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and the US Central Intelligence Agency
, the two most influential intelligence services in the world, the intelligence services of the two most powerful nuclear powers, is always useful,” Naryshkin said.
“And in conditions when the world is in a state of a literally tectonic shift in international relations, a shift from a unipolar American-centric world to a more just and secure polycentric world order, such dialogue and such contacts are very much necessary. In conditions when the international situation is heating up so much that it can approach a very dangerous point, this dialogue can prevent dangerous events,” he said.
The West
is thinking of organizing a revolution in Russia, but will not succeed, Sergei Naryshkin said.
“I can say with confidence that the Western, especially American, intelligence community sincerely believed in the power of its technology to overthrow the so-called unwanted regimes. Indeed... they are responsible for the tragedy of the so-called 'Arab Spring' with its chaos, thousands and thousands of deaths and devastation. Western countries, especially the United States, are also responsible for the tragedy of the Ukrainian 'Euromaidan'," Naryshkin said.
He said the West thought it could do the same to Russia.
“Of course, none of this worked or will work,” Naryshkin said.