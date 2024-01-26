https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/dialogue-with-cia-useful-can-prevent-dangerous-events---russian-foreign-intel-service-head-1116400392.html

Dialogue With CIA Useful, Can Prevent Dangerous Events - Russian Foreign Intel Service Head

Dialogue With CIA Useful, Can Prevent Dangerous Events - Russian Foreign Intel Service Head

Dialogue between Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) can prevent dangerous events, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with Sputnik.

2024-01-26T09:26+0000

2024-01-26T09:26+0000

2024-01-26T09:26+0000

world

sergei naryshkin

russia

west

cia

svr

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093560367_0:185:3078:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_49422472e17708e159b149b92e513333.jpg

“I want to emphasize once again that dialogue between the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and the US Central Intelligence Agency, the two most influential intelligence services in the world, the intelligence services of the two most powerful nuclear powers, is always useful,” Naryshkin said. The West is thinking of organizing a revolution in Russia, but will not succeed, Sergei Naryshkin said.He said the West thought it could do the same to Russia.“Of course, none of this worked or will work,” Naryshkin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/high-probability-of-provocations-against-russia-by-west-losing-in-ukraine---russian-intel-chief-1116374374.html

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign intel service head, russia's foreign intelligence service, us central intelligence agency